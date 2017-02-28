New classes on deck for Orono Community Education

Orono Community Education has many exciting, upcoming classes coming up this Spring. Register online at www.oronocommunityed.com or call 952-449-8350. Copies of the Winter/Spring brochure are available at the Community Education office, located at 705 Old Crystal Bay Rd. N. in Long Lake, the Discovery Center, located at 5050 Independence Street in Maple Plain, and other locations throughout the community.

You can view an electronic version of the brochure with full class details at www.oronocommunityed.com.

Adult Enrichment

Basic Calligraphy: Have you ever wanted to enhance your scrapbook pages with calligraphy or wanted to use calligraphy on a certificate, invitations or holiday cards? You will learn the basic calligraphy strokes and how to write the alphabet in calligraphy. We will practice on invitations, certificates, posters, etc. You will take home a two-sided felt calligraphy pen, a pad of writing paper, and numerous handouts to continue practicing.

Tuesday, March 14 from 6–9 p.m. Orono Education Link, Rm. 102L. Fee: $45

Reclaimed Wood Workshop: Have you ever wondered how to turn reclaimed wood into a unique piece of decor? In this workshop, you’ll paint or stain a reclaimed wood box using Annie Sloan Chalk Paint. Then we’ll put a unique touch on it with a special word of your choice or add vintage hardware. This box can be used for storage, as the centerpiece on your table or many other decor options. There are endless possibilities! Join us for a fun evening of creating!

Tuesday, March 14 from 6–8 p.m. Mama’s Happy Occasional Shop. Fee: $46

Chalk Paint Crash Course: Come and learn the basics of painting with Chalk Paint by Annie Sloan. We will teach you painting techniques and walk you through the finishing touches of using the Annie Sloan waxes. You will leave with a completed large, wood pallet picture frame. Invite a girlfriend or two to join you. All materials provided.

Thursday, March 16 from 6–7:30 p.m. Mama’s Happy Occasional Shop. Fee: $52

Beginner Indoor Cycling: Have you been wanting to try a new type of workout or wondered what this new cycling craze is all about? This class is geared toward beginners looking to learn about indoor cycling and also get a great workout! The instructors will teach you proper bike set-up, how to turn the bike and how to ride standing up. After this 4 or 8-week introductory course, you’ll be ready for more advanced cycling classes.

Thursdays, March 2 – 23 from 5:30–6:30 p.m. Pedal Wild in Long Lake. Fee: $49

Tuesdays, March 7 – April 25 from 10:45–11:45 a.m. Pedal Wild in Long Lake. Fee: $98

The Next Road Ahead – Healthy Aging Retreat: Join us for a full day retreat for thriving in life after age 50. The day will include six great workshops, two exercise classes, two healthy nutrition classes plus time to connect with others who are also thinking about the road ahead! We’ll start our day with Tai Chi followed by a nutrition discussion as we make healthy smoothies. There will also be a choice of yoga or a hike in the woods and another nutrition discussion after lunch. There will be learning topics throughout the day that include finding purpose, 50+ travel, aging myths and realities, brain health, building social networks, mindfulness, resources and more!

Friday, Mar. 3 from 8 a.m.–6:30 p.m. Camp Ihduhapi in Loretto. Fee: $69

Women and Finance: Women often face unique financial challenges. That’s why it’s so important that no matter what life stage they’re in, women know how to save, invest and plan for their future. You’ll learn how and why women’s economic clout is growing, how day-to-day realities and expectations can affect your financial future, and steps to help you take control of your money and help you achieve financial security.

Thursday, March 9 from 6:30-7:30 pm. Orono Intermediate School Media Center. Fee: $14



Youth Enrichment

Paint on Canvas – Parent/Grandparent & Me: Have fun making memories with your little creative artist that will last forever! Diane will lead class as you and your little one paint on canvas together. Come dressed for a mess and ready to have fun! An additional $12 supply fee is payable to instructor the day of class.

Saturday, March 4 from 1:30–3 p.m. Discovery Center, Rm. 201. Fee: 35/pair, $10/additional child

LEGO WeDo Robotics – Spring: Get ready for spring soccer by building your own robotic soccer goalie and cheering fans! Other projects include a motorized airplane, boat and more. Eight to ten different projects will be built, programmed and tested throughout the session. Ignite your inner innovator this spring!

Thursdays, April 6 – May 11 from 3:50–4:50 p.m. Orono Intermediate School Media Center. Fee: $90

Day Camp at Skyrock: Spend your day off from school on the farm at Skyrock! Learn all about horses, how to groom and care for a horse and common horse vocabulary! After we’ve met the horses, we’ll spend time with the chickens and collect the daily farm eggs. Then we’ll take a guided nature hike of the entire farm. There will also be time to hang out in the club house, play games, make new friends and much more!

Friday, April 14 from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Skyrock Farm in Hamel. Fee: $78