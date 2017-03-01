Fundraiser to help MWHS Engineering

Westonka Public Schools is committed to offering high quality programs that maximize every student’s abilities and interests. In recent years, Westonka has implemented a districtwide engineering curriculum that provides challenging, collaborative and supportive learning experiences and ignites passion in students for the STEM fields. The goal is to help all Westonka students to be more fully prepared for their post-high school education and careers.

The certified Project Lead the Way engineering program at Mound Westonka High School is currently working to build a “Fab Lab,” where students can create and make products and working models that serve as solutions to engineering problems while using industry-standard equipment. These experiences will provide MWHS students a competitive advantage for post-secondary educational and career opportunities. The PLTW program has already raised over $33,000 of the $40,000 needed for new engineering equipment, including a CNC milling machine, a CNC plasma cutter, a 3D printer and an electronics workstation.

To help make the Fab Lab a reality, the Westonka Engineering Program and the Knights of Columbus are partnering to host a Shrimp Fry Fundrasier on Friday, March 3, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., at Our Lady of the Lake. All profits from the event will go toward the Fab Lab.

Adult tickets are $10 for a dinner of jumbo shrimp, fries, baked potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, cookies and a beverage. Child tickets are $6 for a macaroni and cheese dinner with fries. In addition, engineering students will be selling laser-engraved glassware at the event ($6.50 per glass).

Tickets are on sale from MWHS engineering students or at the door.