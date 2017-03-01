North Shore gymnasts impress at invitational

Level 5 boys team members Beau Merz (age 11, Delano) and Logan Felknor (age 10, Delano) shake hands following competition at the John Roethlisberger Iceberg Invitational. The competition took place at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion from Jan. 2-4. (Submitted photo)

North Shore Gymnastics hosted its annual meet at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion Jan. 2-4.

The 21st annual John Roethlisberger Iceberg Invitational brought in boys gymnastics teams from all over the country. John Roethlisberger, a three-time U.S. Olympic competitor was on site to encourage the boys, present awards and sign autographs. The Gopher mens team was victorious over the University of Nebraska in a competition on Saturday during the Iceberg event.

North Shore’s level 4 team enjoyed their first experience at the Iceberg. There were over 70 enthusiastic level 4 gymnasts at the competition. Competing for North Shore in level 4, division one was Tommy Rockwell (age 10, Mound), Owen Johnson (age 6, Delano) and Gavin Thelen (age 9, Minnetrista). Rockwell earned eleventh place on the parallel bars with a score of 9.6.

Competing in level 4, division two was Andrew Fehr (age 7, Watertown), Austin Roers (age 7, Independence), Joe Hartmann (age 7, Independence) and Tobin Dykoski (age 6, Minnetrista). Fehr earned sixth place all around with a second place finish on parallel bars and a fifth place finish on pommel horse. Roers tied for eighth place all around, securing third place on rings and fifth on floor. Hartman and Dykoski tied for sixth place on the high bar.

The North Shore level 5 team earned ninth place at the Iceberg. Contributing in division 1 were Logan Felknor (age 10, Delano), Beau Merz (age 11, Delano) and Mason Krasnoff (age 11, Maple Grove). Felknor earned an impressive fourth place all around with a second place finish on pommel horse, and a fourth place finish on high bar. Merz took fifth all around with an impressive first place finish on vault and second place finish on parallel bars. Rounding off this group is Krasnoff, earning a fourth place finish on vault. Level 5, division two boys were Oliver Berg (age 7, Mound), Ian Johnson (age 8, Delano), Marek Dykoski (age 8, Minnetrista) and Jaden Gonzalez (age 10, Sauk Rapids). Berg took first place on the vault in the 7-year-old division. Johnson impressed with first place scores on pommel horse and vault in the 8 year old division. Dykoski earned a second place finish on the pommel horse and Gonzalez secured a third place finish on rings.

North Shore Level 6 boys continue to bring home the hardware with a fourth place team trophy from the Iceberg. All boys competed in division one. Colin Werremeyer (age 10, Orono) placed seventh on the vault. Henry Meisel (age 11, Mound) impressed with a first place all around finish in the 11 year old age group. Meisel took first on the floor, pommel horse and parallel bars. In the 12-plus age group, Mac Harmer (age 12, Minnetrista) also earned the top spot in the all around, followed closely by Rylan Hunt (age 11, Medina) who took second all around. Our 12-plus boys took first place on five out of six events; Harmer on floor and vault, Hunt on rings and parallel bars and Levi Sherman (age 12, Hopkins) on high bar.

Finally, North Shore’s level 10 boys competed against a large group of 15 and 16-year-old boys. Charlie Kramer (age 15, Minnetrista) earned a place in the Iceberg Open Event Finals with a third place finish on parallel bars. Max Bortnem (age 16, Minnetrista) and Ethan Gonzalez (Sauk Rapids) also worked hard for their team.

Daryn Strub (age 16, Howard Lake, level 10) and Haden Paravecino (age 13, Mound, level 6) were unable to compete in this meet due to injury and illness.

The North Shore boys are coached by Dale Bullivant, Rob Dykoski and Dustin Harmeling. The boys are looking forward to our travel meets coming up later in February. Next, the boys team is headed to the Sun Devil Classic in Chandler, Arizona.