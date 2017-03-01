Sheriff’s Office issues another thin ice advisory

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to stay off all area bodies of water.

Due to unseasonably warm weather and recent rainfall, ice conditions on all area lakes and rivers is quickly deteriorating. Ice conditions should be considered unsafe for walking or driving on.

“We have had several recreational vehicles break through the ice already this year, but thankfully there have been no injuries,” said Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek. “Operating any vehicle, including a snowmobile or ATV on the ice this weekend could be a life-threatening risk.”

Many access points and shorelines currently have areas of open water and should not be used.

Parents and caregivers should teach children to stay away from thin ice and they should closely supervise children when they are near any body of water including lakes, rivers and ponds.

Animal owners should keep their pet on a leash this time of year, and remember not to put their safety in jeopardy by walking on thin ice to retrieve a pet.

Info: dnr.state.mn.us/safety/ice.