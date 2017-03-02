Wrestlers fall in section semifinals

Henry Beck (126) prepares to pin his Richfield opponent in the second period at the team sectional tournament Saturday. (Submitted photo)

The Orono Spartans started the day as the fourth seed on Saturday in the 5AA Sectional Tournament and once again finished in the top four.The team made it to the semifinal round before falling to Totino-Grace.

“The boys wrestled so well yesterday, just a couple matches away from getting there. We are so close as a program to getting over the hill and next year we will do it as a team,” Head Coach Joe McPherson said. “This week will be all about the individual sections and preparing each wrestler to do what they can to make the State Tournament.”

Vs. Richfield

In earning the fourth seed spot, Orono received a bye in the first round.

In the quarterfinal round versus Richfield, the Spartans began as they have done all season with a forfeit at the 106-pound weight class. Orono picked up three pins by Brady Pitts (113), Jacob Schmid (120) and Henry Beck (126). The Spartans never looked back, as additional wins by fall came from John McCuskey (145) and the Striggow brothers, Danny (182) and Bobby (195). Richfield was also open at three more weights giving Grant Perry (170), Christian Johnson (220), and Shea Albrecht (285) six team points each.

The final score of the dual was 56-19.

Vs. Totino-Grace

For the third year in a row, Orono lost to the eventual Section 5AA champion, Totino-Grace. However, the margin continues to get smaller each year.

The Spartans started out slow in the lower weights, having to wait until Nick Simafranca pulled out a 3-2 decision. Lukas van Dyck (152) followed with a 16-0 technical fall. Falls by Danny Striggow (170), Blaine Bauman (182) and Bobby Striggow (195) closed the team score to 26-33. Totino-Grace earned falls in the final two weight classes to win the dual 45-26.

Orono hosts the Section 5AA Individual tournament this weekend at the high school.

Early round wrestling begins Friday at 5 p.m. The semifinal round will resume Saturday at 11 a.m., with the finals to follow right after.

The top two place winners in each weight will advance to the State Tournament March 2-4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.