WHPS public safety report for Feb. 16 – Feb. 22

Feb. 16

A resident at 5400 Clayton Drive in Maple Plain reported a vehicle stopped at the end of the street, pulled forward, stopped and then circled the block and left. Police were tied up on another call and a later check of the area, the vehicle was not found.

Police were dispatched to a carbon monoxide alarm at 155 Ingerson Rd. in Independence. Prior to arrival, police were canceled by the alarm company.

A male at 3600 Co. Rd. 90 in Independence was not well and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Feb. 17

A vehicle was stopped after an improper turn was made at County Road 11 and County Line Road. The driver 31-year-old female from Columbia Heights was issued a citation for Driving after Suspension and Possession of Small Amount of Marijuana. The passenger, a 33-year-old female from Minneapolis was cited for Possession of Small Amount of Marijuana and also had a Scott County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for DAS and Fail to Obey Traffic Control. The female paid the Warrant Cash Fine of $343.00.

Feb. 18

The Vinland Center in Independence reported a 57-year-old male was having a heart attack. Loretto Fire assisted and rendered care to the male. He was transported to Buffalo Hospital by ambulance.

A resident at 5100 Fern Drive in Independence reported a dog in her backyard. The neighbor was foster caring for the dog and it had gotten loose. She was going to put a collar on the dog and keep it on a tether.

Police responded to an interior motion alarm at 5400 Timber Trail in Independence. Hennepin County Sheriffs assisted and no signs of forced entry were found.

A caller at 5300 Pioneer Creek Drive in Maple Plain reported a vehicle doing donuts. The area was checked and no vehicles were found. The reporting person said he did not see the vehicle, only heard it.

Feb. 19

There was a report of a stalled vehicle in front of Proto Mold in Maple Plain. The driver was waiting for a ride, as his vehicle had died.

A resident on a walk near his residence at 1100 Polo Club Rd. in Indpendence observed what appeared to be an exposed gas line on Turner Road. Police found an exposed gas line. CenterPoint Energy and Xcel Energy were called and they sent a crew out to look at the exposed line. City of Independence Public Works was contacted and advised of the exposed line due to some serious erosion occurring on Turner Road.

A caller at 1400 Meadow Lane in Maple Plain reported keys were locked inside a vehicle. Police unlocked the vehicle and retrieved the keys

A resident at 6200 Pagenkopf Rd. in Independence reported a possible oven fire. Maple Plain Fire responded and found no fire. The homeowner had accidently left a plastic tray in the oven. No damage to the residence.

A caller near Highway 12 and County Road 90 in Independence stated a vehicle was driving slow and all over the road. Police made contact with the driver who said he was driving slow because he was not familiar with the area. He was heading home from looking at a house in Howard Lake with his mom. No detection of any alcohol or drug impairment.

At 9:42 p.m., police observed fireworks being shot off in the Faith Community Church parking lot in Independence. An 18-year-old male from Plymouth and 17-year-old male from Minnetonka were shooting off the fireworks. They were not aware that they could not have projectile fireworks. The fireworks were Christmas gifts from the 18-year-old’s dad.

Feb. 20

A caller at 5100 Highway 12 in Maple Plain reported a neighbor’s vehicle was parked on the boulevard, on his side and the neighbor’s property line. Contact was made with the owner who stated he would move it.

A vehicle stopped on the side of the road near County Road 6 and County Road 92N in Independence. The driver stated his fiancé had just broken up with him and he had pulled over to send a text message.

While on patrol near Highway 12 and Maple Avenue in Maple Plain, police observed that a vehicle had parked in two different locations. Contact with the driver who stated he was playing “Pokémon Go” on his cell phone. It was verified he was playing Pokémon.

Feb. 21

A caller at the Vinland Center in Independence reported a male having chest pains, his head was throbbing and chest felt weird. He did not want to go to the hospital, stating they don’t do anything for him.

A caller at Rainbow Park in Maple Plain reported locks damaged at the tennis courts. Damage was found to the locking mechanism for the tennis court doors. Both access doors appeared to be “pushed” open which bent the locking mechanism for the door, allowing the door to open. The case is under investigation.

Police found a male unresponsive, but breathing at 3400 Lake Haughey Rd. in Independence. North Memorial Ambulance paramedics arrived and assisted and transported the male to the hospital.

The City of Independence Public Works reported road limits and restriction signs were posted throughout the city. Weight restrictions are five-tonne limit on blacktop roads and four-tonne limit on gravel roads.

Police responded to a call of a four year old with a possible broken bone at 2800 Lindgren Rd. in Independence. Officers found the 4-year-old had elbow fractures and was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

At 7:04 p.m., a caller reported he was eastbound near Highway 12 and Nelson Road in Independence, when a dog ran out in front of his truck and he hit it. He advised the dog was dead and he moved it off of the road. Police arrival found the animal owner from Lake Haughey Road was on scene with friends. Police helped her load her dog into the back of her vehicle and gave her condolences on her loss.

A complainant at 1500 Howard Ave. in Maple Plain reported an unwanted, intoxicated male was knocking on doors at the apartments. Police checked the apartment complex and surrounding area and were unable to locate the male.

Feb. 22

A caller near County Road 6 and County Road 92 in Independence reported a ‘slumper’ in a white sedan pulled over near the intersection. After police arrival, the vehicle was gone. The area was checked and officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

Dispatch receieved a 911 hang up at Vinland Center in Independence. Police found no issues with staff or the clients.

Staff at the Vinland Center in Independence found a paddle board on their property. The owner was not found and the paddle board was brought to WHPS for safe keeping for the owner to call and claim it.

A Post Office truck was exiting the Maple Plain Post Office parking lot, struck a vehicle that was being driven west in the eastbound lane. The driver of the struck vehicle admitted to driving on the wrong side of the road to make dropping her mail off easier. Both vehicles had minor damage. No injuries were reported. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelt.

Independence Public Works reported a house under construction at 2400 Co. Rd. 90 in Independence. Their construction trucks were parking on a side street that has road limits. Police checked the area found trucks that were not loaded and were not over the road weight limits.

A resident at 1500 Wyman Ave. in Maple Plain reported a sapphire and diamond ring is missing or possibly stolen from a resident. The case is under investigation.

A caller in the 5400 block of Spring Avenue in Maple Plain reported that a resident heard a noise at 1 a.m. and thought her neighbors were coming home. Later in the day, the resident found some of her items had been moved in her entryway. Police will be doing extra patrol in the area.

Minnesota State Patrol received a report that the signal lights at Highway 12 and Main Street in Maple Plain were not cycling properly. State Patrol advised that MN DOT was notified.