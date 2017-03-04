Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MINNESTRISTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON ESTABLISHMENT OF

SERENITY HILL ON HALSTED BAY

STORM SEWER IMPROVEMENT TAX DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the Minnetrista City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 20, 2017 in the Council Chambers at Minnetrista City Hall, 7701 County Road 110W, Minnetrista, Minnesota, 55364, to conduct a public hearing on the establishment of the Serenity Hill on Halsted Bay storm sewer improvement tax district. The tax district will allow the city to acquire, construct, reconstruct, extend, maintain and otherwise improve storm sewer systems and related facilities within the Serenity Hill on Halsted Bay subdivision and to levy a tax against property within the district to pay for such costs. The property proposed to be included within the storm sewer improvement tax district is the land being developed as the Serenity Hill on Halsted Bay subdivision located generally south of County Road 110W and north of Halstead Avenue. Persons wishing to express an opinion regarding this matter are invited to attend and testify at the hearing or to submit written comments prior to or at the hearing.

BY ORDER OF THE

MINNETRISTA CITY COUNCIL

By: Kris Linquist, City Clerk

Published in

The Laker

March 4, 2017

