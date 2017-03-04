Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MINNESTRISTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON ESTABLISHMENT OF
SERENITY HILL ON HALSTED BAY
STORM SEWER IMPROVEMENT TAX DISTRICT
Notice is hereby given that the Minnetrista City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 20, 2017 in the Council Chambers at Minnetrista City Hall, 7701 County Road 110W, Minnetrista, Minnesota, 55364, to conduct a public hearing on the establishment of the Serenity Hill on Halsted Bay storm sewer improvement tax district. The tax district will allow the city to acquire, construct, reconstruct, extend, maintain and otherwise improve storm sewer systems and related facilities within the Serenity Hill on Halsted Bay subdivision and to levy a tax against property within the district to pay for such costs. The property proposed to be included within the storm sewer improvement tax district is the land being developed as the Serenity Hill on Halsted Bay subdivision located generally south of County Road 110W and north of Halstead Avenue. Persons wishing to express an opinion regarding this matter are invited to attend and testify at the hearing or to submit written comments prior to or at the hearing.
BY ORDER OF THE
MINNETRISTA CITY COUNCIL
By: Kris Linquist, City Clerk
Published in
The Laker
March 4, 2017
659028