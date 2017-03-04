Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MINNETRISTA

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE 7701 COUNTY ROAD 110 W

MINNETRISTA, MN 55364

PHONE: 952.446.1660

FAX: 952.446.1311

Notice is hereby given that the Minnetrista Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing on the following items on Monday, March 27, 2017 starting at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Minnetrista City Hall.

ANNUAL DOCK LICENSE: Application from Woodland Cove LLC for alterations to an existing annual multiple dock license for the development known as Woodland Cove generally located north of Highway 7 and east of Kings Point Road. The alterations will not change the total number of slips, but rather reconfigure the number approved in 2011.

Nickolas Olson

Associate Planner

Due to the number of applications being reviewed, there is no guarantee all of the items listed will be heard on the date advertised. All persons wishing to be heard on the above item should attend the meeting. Written comments may be submitted to the City no later than noon on the day of the meeting. Materials regarding the land use items are available for review at city hall. Please call to make an appointment.

Published in

The Laker

March 4, 2017

659022