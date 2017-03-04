Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ORONO

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Orono Planning Commission will hold a public hearing in the Orono Council Chambers at 2780 Kelley Parkway on Monday, March 20, 2017, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the matter of reviewing the following land use applications:

17-3907 Ugorets 8098, Inc. 2500 Shadywood Road, requests a conditional use permit to place a permanent dock into the wetland and over the flood plain adjacent to the principle structure.

17-3908 Cube, Inc., 3320 Navarre Lane, requests lot width and lot area variances for a property 7,136 square feet in area and 47 feet wide where 21,780 square feet in area and 100 feet in width are required.

17-3909 Ken and Sheralyn Saddler, 2755 Ethel Avenue, requests lot width and lot area variances for a property 7,522 square feet in area and 50 feet wide where 21,780 square feet in area and 100 feet in width are required.

17-3910 Lakewest, LLC, 3245 Wayzata Blvd W, requests a conditional use permit for temporary use of the property for staging of activities and stockpiling, recycling & processing of materials for the County State Aid Highway 112 Project.

17-3911 Lakewest, LLC, 3245 Wayzata Blvd W, requests a zoning code text amendment to add provisions that would allow the City Council to issue conditional use permits for temporary uses that are subject to termination on a particular date or upon the occurrence of a particular event.

17-3912 Bruce Birkeland, PID 07-117-23-31-0028 (adjacent to 1298 Wildhurst Trail), requests a lot width variance to allow a 132 foot wide lot where 140 feet is the minimum width for the LR-1B district. Alternatively, Birkeland requests a side setback variance for the home on 1298 Wildhurst Trail to be located within the 10-foot required side setback.

17-3914 Phillip & Darcy Otto, 4116 Highwood Road, request a side setback variance to permit an addition to the existing home as close as 3 feet from the side lot line where a 10 foot setback is required.

17-3915 Lecy Brothers on behalf of Charlie and Nora Daum, 1920 Fagerness Point Road, request lot area, 0-75 hardcover, street setback, lakeshore setback and average lakeshore setback variances in order to construct a new residence to replace the existing residence on the property.

17-3916 Peter Eskuche on behalf of Forrest Burke, 1020 Tonkawa Road, requests an average lakeshore setback variance to permit a portion of a new residence and elevated terraces to encroach lakeward of the average lakeshore setback.

17-3917 James & Vicki Splinter, 4005 North Shore Drive, request a lot area, side street setback, and average lakeshore setback variances in order to redevelop the property with a new home and pool.

17-3918 Rehkamp Larson on behalf of Bill Toles, 1095 Ferndale Road W, request variances including lot area, lot width, lake setback, average lake setback, and a 0-75 hardcover variance in order to develop the property. Conditional use permits relating to the land alteration and the addition of a full bathroom in a detached garage are also requested.

17-3919 Amir & Ashley Mehbod, 2625 North Shore Drive, request a lake setback variance in order to construct an 8 x 29.5 addition to their existing home 63 feet from the OHWL where a 75-foot setback is required.

17-3920 City of Orono, Text Amendment related to what is required on a survey, and with which projects surveys may be required. The ordinance may also reduce the escrow requirements associated with certain projects.

17-3921 City of Orono, Text Amendment related to site plan requirements, including the guarantees for site plans, and when a site plan might be required.

17-3922 City of Orono, Text Amendment reviewing the regulations protecting wetlands and associated protected water.

17-3923 City of Orono, Text Amendment pertaining to Lot Line Adjustments, removing the requirement that both lots meet the minimum lot size and width.

17-3924 City of Orono, Text Amendment regarding the repeal of the unlawful clause that neighbors can compel the vacation of a lawfully operated Conditional Use Permit.

17-3925 City of Orono, Text Amendment regarding the lot area, width, and setback requirements for many neighborhoods in the city, with the goal of removing the need for variances for modest improvements.

17-3926 City of Orono, Text Amendment adding an exception for public entities to place regulatory or informational signs within their right-of-way.

All persons wishing to be heard are encouraged to attend these meetings. This is not a final agenda and is subject to change prior to the hearings. Written comments are accepted and should be submitted to the City of Orono by March 14, 2017 if possible. Interested persons may review the applications and proposed ordinance language at City offices or by visiting the Citys Website at www.ci.orono.mn.us. For an appointment, please call (952) 249-4620.

