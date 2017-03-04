Ordinances – CITY OF MINNETRISTA

Public Notice

Title and Summary of Ordinance 444

The City Council of the City of Minnetrista has adopted Ordinance No. 444, amending Chapter 3 of the city code regarding boards and commissions. This Ordinance adds language to allow for the City Council to appoint up to 2 alternate members to each of the planning commission and parks commission to serve as a replacement for commission members. As part of the ordinance, the sections for both the parks commission and planning commission have been updated and reformatted to reflect current policies. The full text of the Ordinance No. 444 is available for inspection at Minnetrista City Hall during regular business hours.

Kris Linquist

City Clerk

Published in

The Laker

March 4, 2017

