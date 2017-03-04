Ordinances – CITY OF MINNETRISTA

COUNTY OF HENNEPIN

STATE OF MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE NO. 446

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE MINNETRISTA CITY CODE BY

AMENDING ORDINANCE 443 (2017 FEE SCHEDULE)

Section I. The City Council of the City of Minnetrista hereby amends Building Code Fees section of the City Code by deleting the strikethroughs and adding the following double-underlined language:

BUILDING PERMIT FEES:

Credit Card Payments/Permits 2.75% Convenience Fee

Electronic Payments – (non-utilities*)

Credit Card Payments 2.75% Convenience Fee (permits over $100)

2.75%Convenience Fee+$.50 flat fee (permits under $100) Electronic Check payments $1 flat convenience fee per transaction

*applies to building permits,

plumbing permits, heating permits,

(non- utility transactions)

Commercial & Industrial Building Permits

Commercial and Industrial Plumbing and Mechanical Permits

Commercial Plumbing and Mechanical fees: 1.5% up to a valuation of $10,000 and 1% for any valuation over $10,000. There is a minimum commercial fee at $50.00+ state surcharge. **Note – All other fees of Ordinance 443 (2017 fee schedule) remain unchanged and effective as previously adopted

Section II. This ordinance shall be effective upon adoption and publication in the citys official newspaper on March 4, 2017.

Adopted by the city council of the City of Minnetrista this 21st day of February, 2017.

S: Kris Linquist

City Clerk

Published in

The Laker

March 4, 2017

657148

http://lakerpioneer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/03/657148-1.pdf