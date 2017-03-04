Orono sends four to state

Orono junior Bobby Striggow (182) pins his true second place opponent in 53 seconds to earn another trip to the state tournament. (Submitted photo)

In another first for Orono wrestling, eleven boys placed in the 5AA Section Tournament last Saturday. With the top two place winners in each weight earning the right to compete in the state tournament, Orono is sending four boys to St. Paul this weekend at the Xcel Energy Center. The four Spartans all placed second in their respective weights.

Junior Bobby Striggow is making his third trip to the tournament, while freshman Danny Striggow, sophomore Henry Beck and junior Lukas van Dyck are all experiencing their big tournament debuts.

“Unbelievable day yesterday. Jason and I are so proud of the boys. This team has really come together as a great team, which in turn has made them successful as individuals. Yesterday proved this,” Head Coach Joe McPherson stated on Sunday. “Not sure how long it has been for Orono, but placing 11 out of 12 wrestlers is an amazing accomplishment plus having seven wrestlers have the opportunity to wrestle in the last match to go to state and have four make it is unreal.”

Henry Beck (126) started the tournament as the three seed. An 8-1 decision in the quarterfinals over Minneapolis Roosevelt’s Max Harvey put Beck in the semifinal match against the two seed, Totino-Grace’s Josh Clark. Henry won the match 13-6 and earned a trip to the finals where he faced Connor Swetala of Richfield. Beck came up short, but will still head to St. Paul on Thursday.

Number-two seed Lukas van Dyck (152) dispatched Seakh Meenhar of Minnehaha-DE LaSalle 11-1 in his quarterfinal round. A semifinal win over Fridley’s Jonathan Arzola advanced van Dyck to the finals where he dropped a close match to top-seeded Patrick Voigt of Richfield.

Number-three seed Danny Striggow (170) made quick work of Roosevelt’s Ben Oman with a 59-second fall in the quarterfinal round. The younger Striggow’s semifinal round was a thriller. With the score tied at 4-4 in the third period, Danny lateral dropped Fridley’s Miguel Leiva and pinned him at 4:36 to earn a spot in the finals. Striggow then came up short against Bloomington Kennedy’s Noah Keith. Tournament rules required Danny to wrestle a true second place match against the consolation finals winner Kameron White of Totino-Grace. Striggow quickly pinned White in 40 seconds to earn his first trip to St. Paul.

Bobby Striggow (182), currently ranked third in the state, began the tournament as the two seed. A quarterfinal pin and semifinal technical fall put Striggow in the premier finals match of the day against No. 2-ranked and top seed Jared Florell of Totino-Grace. Striggow came up short 7-9 and was forced to wrestle a true second match as well, where he quickly pinned Kennedy’s Nathan Fosseen in 53 seconds. By virtue of his state ranking and record, Striggow has earned the three seed in his 16-man state tournament bracket.

Jacob Schmid (120), Nick Simafranca (145) and Blaine Bauman (195) all won quarterfinal matches, but suffered losses in the semifinal round. Each then went on to win their consolation final matches and earned an opportunity to wrestle for true second place after the finals round was completed. However, all three ended the day in third place.

Senior Christian Johnson (220) earned two big wins in the consolation rounds to end up in fifth place. Young wrestlers Brady Pitts (113), Noah Arneson (132) and John McCuskey (138) showed their mettle in the consolation rounds as well to end up fifth, sixth, and fifth respectively.

During the section coaches meeting Saturday, Orono was again elected to host the 5AA individual tournament for the next two years. The section teams have grown accustomed to attending the well-managed tournament at the Orono Fieldhouse over the past four years, crediting the leadership of Athletic Director Buck Mieras, administration, coaching staff and volunteers.

Wrestling for class AA begins Friday at 11 a.m. for the four boys. The State Tournament is being held at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Round two action is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and the semifinal and championship rounds will be held Saturday.