School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 278

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE FACILITIES MAINTENANCE BONDS TO FINANCE PROJECTS INCLUDED IN THE DISTRICTS TEN-YEAR FACILITY PLAN

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the School Board of Independent School District No. 278, State of Minnesota (the District), adopted a resolution (the Resolution) on February 27. 2017, stating the intention of the School Board to issue general obligation facilities maintenance bonds (the Bonds) in the total principal amount of not to exceed $3,250,000 pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 123B.595 and Chapter 475, as amended. The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to fund the costs of the following projects at various School District facilities as included in the Districts approved ten-year facility plan and related financing costs:

miscellaneous deferred maintenance projects at various school district facilities included in the Districts ten-year facility plan approved by the Commissioner of Education

The total amount of District indebtedness as of February 22, 2017, is $68,560,000. If these proposed Bonds were issued after that date, the total indebtedness of the District at that time would be $71,810,000.

Dated: February 27, 2017

