White Hawks celebrate seniors

Westonka girls basketball celebrated their two seniors at the last home game of the season on Feb. 20 at the game versus Glencoe-Silver Lake (GSL) and close the conference season with a 10-16 record. Co-captains Ryann Beyer and Claire White were honored with a video on the new large scoreboard, words from their teammates and Coach Hiebert, and at a reception following the game hosted by the juniors’ parents. Both players agree that this season has been the “icing on the cake” as Beyer put it, for a long career in the home court with many teammates that were present when they started playing in 4th grade.

“I couldn’t imagine ending my high school career with a better season, team and coaching staff” commented White. Beyer agrees, adding that “surrounded by those girls, such a supportive community and family is something unique and special.”

Next year Beyer will attend the University of MN in the nursing program. White will go to University of Wisconsin LaCrosse to continue her basketball career and pursue a degree in science.

The team Senior night sentiments and excitement, however, did not translate into game success. The Panthers came out quick and never let the White Hawks catch up. Many of their points were scored off of fast breaks and Westonka turned the ball over 21 times allowing the Panthers easy baskets. GSL had a 15 point lead at halftime and finished out the game with a 68-45 win. Scoring for the White Hawks: White, 15 points; Jennifer Schaible 9 points; Maya Thurston 7 points (and 9 rebounds); Beyer 5 points; Ela Springer 4 points; Makenzie Anderson 3 points and Melissa Drill 2 points.

Feb. 23 was the final conference game of the season at Annandale High School. The majority of the first half was a close game, but the Cardinals were able to pull away when they played big under the basket hitting the boards hard to grab second chance shots and the majority of the offensive rebounds. The White Hawks were down 13 at half. Schaible had a great 2nd half with 11 points, but it wasn’t enough to close the lead, losing 56-38. Scoring for the White Hawks: Schaible 19 points; White 7 points; 4 points each for Anderson and Springer; 2 points each for Beyer and Abby Wharram.

Come out and cheer on the White Hawks as section playoffs begin Feb. 28. Westonka is the fifth seed and will play the No. 4 seed Waconia, at Waconia, 7 p.m.