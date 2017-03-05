OMW readies for big meet

By DAVID MARQUIS

FOR THE PIONEER

The Orono Mound Westonka boys swim and dive team competed in the Section 2A meet in Richfield on Feb. 23 and 25. Section competition requirements dictated that the OMW team spilt into individual schools, Mound Westonka and Orono. Orono finished a strong second to a formidable Breck/Blake team. Mound Westonka impressed with a fifth place finish, with only 10 swimmers, six in high school and four in middle school.

Competition in the meet is as much against the other teams as it is against required times to be eligible for the Class A State Meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center March 3 and 4. Coach Pete Buecher’s, Dive Coach Todd Hansen’s and Assistant Coach Andrew Eggersgluss’ season-long training of the boys paid off with Orono sending seven swimmers and two divers to the state meet.

The Orono squad started out strong, as they have all season, in the 200-yard medley relay posting a team, pool and Section meet record with a time of 1.35.42. Senior captains Will Brenton and Andy Kileen, junior Peter Sherek and senior Sig Muller can be counted on to rally the team with their consistent performance lifting everyone’s confidence.



Representing Orono at the state meet:

• 200-yd. medley relay – Brenton, Sherek, Muller, Kileen (pool/Section meet record)

• 200-yd. freestyle – Kileen

• 50-yd. freestyle – Junior Harrison Graham

• 1-mtr. diving – Senior Caption Alex Schrock and 8th Grader Matthew Watkins

• 100-yd. butterfly – Muller

• 100-yd. freestyle – Brenton and Sophomore Peter Kasner

• 500-yd. freestyle – Kileen

• 200-yd. freestyle relay – Junior Brendon Prentice, Graham, Kasner, Sherek

• 100-yd. backstroke – Brenton (pool/Section meet record time of 50.16)

• 100-yd. breaststroke – Sherek, Prentice

• 400-yd. freestyle relay – Brenton, Sherek, Kasner, Kileen (Section meet record time of 3:12.95)

Both team’s performances earned Coach Buecher the Section 2A Coach of the Year Award. Humbled by the recognition Coach Buecher said “It’s really great to get the award, but I only accept it on behalf of the team. They are the ones in the water. To their credit, they listened to what the coaches had to say and they put it into their routines in practice. They feel confident and maybe a little smug with their results right now. I’ll keep them focused in the pool and out of it. A lot of their performance depends on what they are doing outside of the pool. Their school, eating and sleep routines are all contributors.”

“I am so proud of what we’ve been able to do as a team. The work that the boys did in the spring and summer to keep swimming and conditioning in swim clubs or on their own really helped them prepare for this season. It takes a lot of dedication. I’m delighted that it has enabled them to get to where they are,” Coach Buecher said. “It’s outstanding that we have nine guys going to state, but everyone on the team helped them get there. It’s been a great season that we’ll get to celebrate in a couple weeks. In the meantime, we’ve got a state meet to prepare for.”