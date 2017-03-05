Warmer temps bring warning: Keep safe, don’t play on ponds

By Madeline Seveland

Guest Column

Pond hockey, skating, ice fishing, traipsing around, even mini-golf, are all frozen lake activities for winter in Minnesota. Lake ice, while never absolutely, assuredly safe, it can be dependable with the right amount of super cold temperatures.

Stormwater ponds, however, do not have that same dependability. It is not recommended to play or even walk on stormwater ponds because their ice thickness and consistency is not predictable or safe. A study done by a team from the University of Alberta under Professor Mark Loewen spent two years studying ice on stormwater ponds. Here is what the team found:

– Ice on suburban lakes (stormwater ponds) is not as certain as ice formed on natural bodies of water. It is unpredictable; safe one day but not so the next day.

– The ice is constantly changing due to runoff from the surrounding area. Ponds are designed to collect and treat stormwater runoff which flows into it all year, even in winter. The runoff draining into the pond can be warmer and more turbulent which can cause ice cover to melt fast and in unexpected ways. For example, there could be ice top to bottom, but channels of runoff water may cut through it.

– Road salt also plays a role. Salt makes ice melt. The runoff draining into the pond likely carries a lot of salt washed off roads, sidewalks and driveways. This can further the unpredictability of ice safety by speeding up thawing.

So while it’s tempting to use these ponds as backyard skating rinks, it’s safer not to step on them at all. When you can’t know or predict where thin ice is, it makes it tough to keep yourself, friends or children safe.

Madeline Seveland is an education coordinator with the Carver County Water Management Department.