White Hawks wrestlers send five to state

The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling team placed 12 of 14 wrestlers in the Section 6AAA Individual wrestling tournament on Friday and Saturday, February 23 and 24 at Hopkins High School. Of those 12, five will be advancing to the MSHSL State Wrestling tournament on Friday and Saturday at Xcel Energy Center. Three White Hawks earned section titles in Ben Schmalz, Neil Schmalz and Bobby Sweet, while Ethan Devore and Kris Kurtz earned runner-up finishes.

“We had a great section tournament, nearly placing all of our wrestlers and having five move on,” Head Coach Todd Munsterteiger said.

Senior Neil Schmalz will be returning to the state tourney for the first time since his freshman year, after being out with an injury his entire sophomore season and just missing out with a third place section finish last year. Schmalz dominated his bracket with three first periods pins en route to the championship, and enters the state tourney ranked seventh in state at 152 pounds. Sophomore Ben Schmalz also cruised to a section championship, with first period pins in the first two rounds, and 14-6 major decision in the championship match.

“Neil and Ben are really wrestling at a high level and will be ready to roll at state,” Assistant Coach Eric Rodelius said. Junior Bobby Sweet had a little tougher road to a championship, but got it done nonetheless. Sweet eked out 3-0 and 5-3 wins the first two rounds, then earned a 3-2 overtime victory that went seven periods and was won with an escape in the ultimate tie breaker. Sophomores Ethan Devore and Kris Kurtz both took similar paths to their second place finishes, winning close semi-final matches by 6-4 and 6-5 decisions, respectively. Both lost in the finals, but with previous wins over the third place finishers, did not have to wrestle true second matches and were assured a spot in state.

Senior Bobby Kohman wrestled an excellent tournament, coming back from a first round loss and defeating two wrestlers who had pinned him previously to earn a third place finish. Kohman earned a true-second match, and nearly earned a trip to state when he was close to a last-second takedown. The match went to overtime, where his Minnetonka opponent scored a sudden victory take down for the win. Senior Ian Rostis also finished on a high note, avenging an early season loss to his Minneapolis South opponent in the first round, and going on to place 6th in a tough 195 pound bracket.

“I can’t say enough about what Bobby and Ian have meant to the program. They are both hard workers, and have really anchored our upper weights. They will be sorely missed,” Munsterteiger said.

Freshman Noah Lietzau went 2-2 for a 4th place finish, while 8th grader Owen Rostis, freshmen Seth Anderson and Ryan Fitz, as well as sophomore Brock Munsterteiger all won matches for a sixth place finish and a place on the podium. Freshmen Tyler Stevenson went 1-2 and Richard Angrimson went 0-2 and did not place, but both were undersized for their weight class and got some valuable section experience.

“I really like what we have coming back the next several years. If we can keep improving and spread out through the weight classes, we will be a force to be reckoned with,” noted Rodelius.

The five state entrants will begin state tournament action on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. with the preliminary round, and the quarterfinals and consolation round will resume at 6 p.m. Action begins on Saturday at 9 a.m., with the placing matches beginning at 4 p.m.