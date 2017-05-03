Orono Softball battles in Rockford, opens conference play

By TROY KALTES

FOR THE PIONEER Senior Megan Geelan (1) and freshman Jordan Allar each homered during the Saturday tournament in Rockford. (Submitted photo)

The Orono softball team opened their conference schedule last week and then played a busy three-game non-conference tournament in Rockford.

The Spartans visited Hutchinson on April 18 and scored three runs in the top of the first inning. On this cold softball afternoon, however, the offensive attack from Hutchinson was too much to overcome. Senior co-captain Megan Geelan provided an Orono highlight with a two-run homer in the fifth inning and junior Kaysie Scott added three RBI on two hits, but Hutchinson dominated the game ending in a score of 14-9.

Three days later, on the first game day with decent weather, Orono hosted Waconia and collected their first conference victory. The Spartans scored early and often on their way to an 11-9 win. Maddy Schlinz and Jordan Allar each had two hits and two runs and Alyssa Denneson nailed a three-run homerun.

Saturday, April 22 was a beautiful day for softball, as Orono travelled to Rockford for a three-game tournament. The Spartans picked up wins over Cambridge-Isanti and tournament host Rockford, but lost a nail biter to Alexandria.

Throughout the day the Orono girls played their best defense of the year, limiting errors and turning double plays. Their bats also came alive, collecting 12 extra-base hits and 29 total hits over the three games.

Pitching against Cambridge-Isanti, Orono’s Alyssa Denneson threw five scoreless innings with four strikeouts and eighth grader Jordi Arends finished the final two innings giving up only one hit and no runs. Jordan Allar’s four hits, three runs and first career varsity homerun fueled the 9-0 victory. Megan Geelan also chipped in with a two-run dinger.

Orono fell behind early against Alexandria, but battled back late in the game. Behind 6-3 in bottom of the fifth inning, Allar hit a two-RBI double followed by another two-run homerun by Geelan, helping Orono take a one run lead into the sixth and final inning. Alexandria was able to hit two solo homers in the sixth to secure an 8-7 win.

The final game of tournament was decided in extra innings. The Spartans took a 3-1 lead into the seventh inning, but Rockford put together a two-out rally to score four runs and take a two-run lead. In the bottom of the seventh, with Orono down to their last strike, Sophomore Jordan Case delivered a base hit. Allar followed with an RBI double and later scored on a wild pitch, tying the game. Arends, pitching the complete game, then became the offensive hero delivering a sacrifice fly RBI in the bottom of the eighth inning to secure the victory.

The Spartans play again on Saturday, April 29 at Orono against Wayzata and Totino-Grace, Monday, May 1 at Minnetonka, Tuesday, May 2 at Orono against Holy Family and Thursday, May 4 at Orono against Hutchinson.