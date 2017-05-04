Shirley Hills Read-a-Thon a success

By Lorrie Ham

There’s nothing better than curling up with a good book. And students at Shirley Hills did just that on April 7, when they donned their comfy clothes or dressed up like their favorite book character for the school’s annual Read-a-Thon event. Students spent special time reading that day and were asked to collect pledges for their efforts. Nearly $6,000 was raised, which will be used to enhance learning spaces within the school.

First-graders visited four different stations – animals, camping, poetry and Dr. Suess, where they heard and read stories on each topic. Kindergarten students in Ms. Scherven’s class read their favorite stories to each other.

“Our annual Read-a-Thon was another success. The entire school set aside two full hours devoted to reading silently,” said Principal Scott Eidsness, who praised the generosity of Shirley Hills’ families. “In addition to the hours spent reading, we had more than 15 mystery readers willing to make this Read-a-Thon special by dressing up as their favorite characters.”

Made up of Shirley Hills parents, grandparents and staff, the mystery readers each chose a great book to read and wore costumes to match. After the books were read in individual classrooms, the mystery readers paraded through the school so that everyone could see all of the costumes.

“Thank you to our readers and to all of the families who donated,” said Eidsness.