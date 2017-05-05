Introducing MWHS 2017 Prom Court

Mound Westonka High School juniors and seniors will channel old Hollywood glamour for prom night 2017. The fun begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, with the Grand March in the MWHS gym, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.

This year’s prom court includes seniors Zach Bohn, Jacob Bowe, Sean Engelhart, Sienna Hackbarth, Sydne Klohn, Abby Leschisin, Kristina Linder, Nate Ogreen, Emma Polusny, Dylan Smerillo, Olivia Stehlik, Grant Sterne, Quinn Tice and Charles Treat. The prom king and queen will be announced at the conclusion of the Grand March.

A total of 241 students will take part in the prom festivities this year. The dinner and dance will be held at the Lafayette Club later Saturday night. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Dinner will begin at 7:15 p.m., followed by the dance from 8 to 11 p.m. The annual event is organized by MWHS Student Senate.

“Student Senate has been working and planning this year’s Hollywood prom for months now,” said advisor Jamie Harms. “It has been a true sight to see the leadership of the students, stepping up and getting projects done.”

Students have spent several hours painting an old cinema scene for Grand March, picking out the dance playlist and organizing a student band to play during social hour. “With all the hours of work and planning, it will be great to see it all come to life this weekend,” Harms said. “We are really looking forward to a safe and enjoyable prom for all of our students.”