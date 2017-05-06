Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LONG LAKE

COUNTY OF HENNEPIN

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

REGARDING A STREET RECONSTRUCTION PLAN AND THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS THEREUNDER

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Long Lake, Minnesota (the City), will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at or after 6:30 P.M. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 450 Virginia Avenue in the City, relating to a proposal concerning: (1) the adoption of a five year street reconstruction plan (the Plan); and (2) the issuance of general obligation street reconstruction bonds (the Bonds) to finance the reconstruction of certain streets in the City, all pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 475.58, subdivision 3b. The Bonds will be issued in a principal amount not to exceed $3,000,000. A draft copy of the Plan is on file with the City Clerk and is available for public inspection at City Hall during regular business hours.

If a petition requesting a vote on the issuance of the Bonds, signed by voters equal to five percent of the votes cast in the last City general election, is filed with the City Clerk within 30 days after the public hearing, the City may issue the Bonds only after obtaining approval of a majority of voters voting on the question at an election.

At the time and place fixed for the public hearing, the City Council will give all persons who appear at the hearing an opportunity to express their views with respect to the proposal. In addition, interested persons may direct any questions or file written comments respecting the proposal with the City Clerk, at or prior to said public hearing.

Dated: May 2, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LONG LAKE, MINNESOTA

/s/ Jeanette Moeller

City Clerk

City of Long Lake, Minnesota

Published in

The Pioneer

May 6, 2017

684192