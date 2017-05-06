Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MINNETRISTA

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Minnetrista Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing on the following items on Monday, May 22, 2017 starting at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Minnetrista City Hall.

2040 COMPREHENSIVE PLAN: The City is has prepared its 2040 Comprehensive Plan update and is prepared to take public comment on the plan before it goes before the City Council for final approval and six-month Adjacent Community Review. The Plan is available for review on the Citys website (http://www.cityofminnetrista.com/comprehensive-planning).

The Comprehensive Plan is a requirement of the Metropolitan Council and must be updated every 10 years by every jurisdiction within the Twin Cities region. The Plan contains guidance regarding land use, housing, parks and trails, municipal infrastructure and roadways, and policy implementation.

Nickolas Olson

City Planner

Due to the number of applications being reviewed, there is no guarantee all of the items listed will be heard on the date advertised. All persons wishing to be heard on the above item should attend the meeting. Written comments may be submitted to the City no later than noon on the day of the meeting. Materials regarding the land use items are available for review at city hall. Please call to make an appointment.

Published in

The Laker

May 6, 2017

683554