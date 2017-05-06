Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MINNETRISTA

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Minnetrista Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing on the following items on Monday, May 22, 2017 starting at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Minnetrista City Hall.

VARIANCE: Application from Christopher & Jessica Dittrich for a side yard setback variance to reduce the required setback from 15 ft. to 7.9 ft. to allow for a garage addition at the property of 965 Maple Crest Drive; R-1 Low density single family residence Zoning District; PID# 12-117-24-21-0008.

Nickolas Olson

City Planner

Due to the number of applications being reviewed, there is no guarantee all of the items listed will be heard on the date advertised. All persons wishing to be heard on the above item should attend the meeting. Written comments may be submitted to the City no later than noon on the day of the meeting. Materials regarding the land use items are available for review at city hall. Please call to make an appointment.

Published in

The Laker

May 6, 2017

684164