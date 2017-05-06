Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MOUND

HENNEPIN COUNTY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Mound, Hennepin County, State of Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on May 23, 2017, at approximately 7:00 P.M. at the Mound City Council Chambers in the Centennial Building, 5341 Maywood Road, Mound, Minnesota, relating to the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of the City of Mound, Minnesotas (the HRA) proposed expansion of the geographic boundaries of the Mound Harbor Project Area, proposed Modification to the Redevelopment Plan for Mound Harbor Project Area (the Redevelopment Plan Modification), proposed Modification to the Tax Increment Financing Plan for the Mound Harbor Tax Increment Financing District (the TIF Plan Modification), and proposed establishment of the Harrison Bay Senior Housing Tax Increment Financing District (a housing tax increment financing district) within the Mound Harbor Project Area, and proposed adoption of a Tax Increment Financing Plan (the TIF Plan) therefor (collectively, the Plans), pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, 469.001 to 469.047 and Sections 469.174 to 469.1794, all inclusive, as amended. Copies of the Plans are on file and available for public inspection at the office of the City Finance Director/Clerk at City Hall.

The property to be included in the Harrison Bay Senior Housing Tax Increment Financing District is located within the Mound Harbor Project Area as proposed to be expanded and the City of Mound. A map of the Mound Harbor Project Area and the Harrison Bay Senior Housing Tax Increment Financing District therein is set forth below. Subject to certain limitations, tax increment from the Harrison Bay Senior Housing Tax Increment Financing District may be spent on eligible uses within the boundaries of the Mound Harbor Project Area.

Mound Harbor Project Area

All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MOUND, MINNESOTA

/s/ Catherine Pausch,

City Finance Director/Clerk

Published in

The Laker

May 6, 2017

684210

http://lakerpioneer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/05/684210-1.pdf