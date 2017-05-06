Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF MINNETONKA BEACH

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of the Village of Minnetonka Beach, Hennepin County, MN will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers at 2945 Westwood Rd. on Monday June 12, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. concerning the effectiveness of the Citys Stormwater Prevention Pollution Program (SWPPP) annual report. This meeting will take place during the Regular City Council meeting. The items to be discussed include the SWPPP, the status of compliance with MS4 permit conditions and progress toward meeting the goals in the Plan.

All those wishing to be heard should appear at this time. A copy of the SWPPP is available for viewing at City Hall Monday Thursday 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Friday until Noon.

Heidi Honey

City Clerk

Published in

The Pioneer

May 6, 2017

683998