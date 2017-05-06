Ordinances – CITY OF MINNETRISTA

Public Notice

Title and Summary of Ordinance 439

The city council of the city of Minnetrista has adopted Ordinance No. 439 amending chapter 5 of city code regarding city code section 505.01 amending the definition of lake shore setback, city code section 505.05 Subd. 2 board of appeals and adjustments, city code section 505.05 Subd. 3 appeals from administrative decisions, and an amendment to city code section 505.07 Subd. 8(b) riparian view shed protection. The ordinance will redefine how the lakeshore setback is measured to include only lakeshore on the property for which a building permit is being applied. It will clarify details with regards to the administrative appeal process. Lastly, it will add language to the riparian view shed protection setback define how the setback applies to improvements on lots next to a vacant lot, right-of-way, or a fire lane. The full text of Ordinance No. 439 is available for inspection at Minnetrista City Hall during regular business hours.

Kris Linquist

City Clerk

Published in

The Laker

May 6, 2017

