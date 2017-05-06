Public Notices – ON THE PROPOSED FINANCING BY HAMEL VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT INCORPORATED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the Hamel Volunteer Fire Department Incorporated located in Hamel, Minnesota (the Issuer), will meet on May 24, 2017 at 6:30 p.m., at the Hamel Fire Station: 92 Hamel Rd, Hamel, MN 55340, for the purpose of holding a public hearing pursuant to the requirements of Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, on a proposal the Issuer enter into an agreement to finance certain equipment. The equipment to be financed consists of One (1) New Midwest 2000 Gallon Tanker and will be maintained at the fire station in Hamel, Minnesota.

To finance the costs of such equipment and to pay costs and expenses incidental to the financing, the Issuer proposes to enter into a loan agreement with a maximum aggregate principal amount not to exceed $192,000.00. The Issuer will be required to pay all taxes on the equipment. The rental payments due pursuant to the loan agreement will be secured by a security interest in the equipment.

All persons interested may appear and be heard at said time and plane or may file written comments with the Hamel Volunteer Fire Department Incorporated prior to the date of hearing set forth heretofore.

By: Mario Fabrizio

Treasurer

Published in

The Pioneer

May 6, 2017

682922