Minnetrista/St. Boni Police Report (4/23-4/28)

Sunday, April 23
A noise complaint was received in the area of Linden Park just before 2 am.
A parishioner was bleeding after she fell at church. She was treated.
A Toro push mower valued at $200 was reported stolen from a shed along Oakland Street.
A fire on Ox Yoke Circle got out of control and spread to a swampy area. St Boni Fire responded.
Officers responded to a medical call on County Road 110.
Officers were requested to check the welfare of a St. Boni adult male. He was fine.
Monday, April 24
A 31-year-old Chaska male fell asleep at the wheel on County Road 92, drove off the road and overturned. He was cited for driving after suspension.
Officers checked the welfare of a St. Boni male.
Officers responded to an alarm on Hunters Trail and discovered a burglary had occurred. The homeowner reported a jewelry box with its contents was stolen.
A report was received that two suspicious men exited their vehicle and approached young girls on Kennedy Memorial Drive. The girls ran in the house and the men left.
A landlord vs tenant dispute was reported on County Road 110N.
A neighbor complaint was reported in St. Boni. The caller didn’t want her neighbor on her yard.
Tuesday, April 25
Officers responded to deal with an unwanted person at a Tower Street apartment.
A teenage motorcyclist was cited for careless driving on Sunnyfield Road.
A neighbor dispute was reported on Tower Street. The situation was mediated.
A child protection concern was reported in St. Boni.
A loose, injured dog found on Highway 7 was taken to the veterinarian.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on Pheasant Lane. Officers talked with the driver.
Wednesday, April 26
Suspicious activity was reported on Sunnyfield Road.
A complaint was received about nuisance boats and trailers parked along County Road 44.
Suspicious activity was reported on Tower Street.
A woman was bitten by a dog on Partridge Road.
A St Boni motorist struck a deer at Highway 7 and County Road 92.
A suspicious person was reported on Hillside Avenue.
A St. Boni male reported receiving a deceiving phone call.
Thursday, April 27
A civil dispute was reported on Crosby Court.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on Tower Street. Officers checked it and found it to belong to a resident.
Officers responded to a 911 hang-up call on Landings Way. There was no emergency.
A Minnetrista mother reported her teenage son was being defiant. She did not need officers to respond.
A call was received of women in a BMW littered on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
Officers responded to the 200 block of County Road 92 for a personal injury accident. The 18-year-old Waconia male driver was hospitalized. Charges are pending.
Friday, April 28
Officers responded to a fire alarm on Tower Street. St Boni Fire also responded and found no sign of a fire.
A motorist reported being tailgated by a Chevrolet Impala on Highway 7.