Minnetrista/St. Boni Police Report (4/23-4/28)

Sunday, April 23

A noise complaint was received in the area of Linden Park just before 2 am.

A parishioner was bleeding after she fell at church. She was treated.

A Toro push mower valued at $200 was reported stolen from a shed along Oakland Street.

A fire on Ox Yoke Circle got out of control and spread to a swampy area. St Boni Fire responded.

Officers responded to a medical call on County Road 110.

Officers were requested to check the welfare of a St. Boni adult male. He was fine.



Monday, April 24

A 31-year-old Chaska male fell asleep at the wheel on County Road 92, drove off the road and overturned. He was cited for driving after suspension.

Officers checked the welfare of a St. Boni male.

Officers responded to an alarm on Hunters Trail and discovered a burglary had occurred. The homeowner reported a jewelry box with its contents was stolen.

A report was received that two suspicious men exited their vehicle and approached young girls on Kennedy Memorial Drive. The girls ran in the house and the men left.

A landlord vs tenant dispute was reported on County Road 110N.

A neighbor complaint was reported in St. Boni. The caller didn’t want her neighbor on her yard.



Tuesday, April 25

Officers responded to deal with an unwanted person at a Tower Street apartment.

A teenage motorcyclist was cited for careless driving on Sunnyfield Road.

A neighbor dispute was reported on Tower Street. The situation was mediated.

A child protection concern was reported in St. Boni.

A loose, injured dog found on Highway 7 was taken to the veterinarian.

A suspicious vehicle was reported on Pheasant Lane. Officers talked with the driver.

Wednesday, April 26

Suspicious activity was reported on Sunnyfield Road.

A complaint was received about nuisance boats and trailers parked along County Road 44.

Suspicious activity was reported on Tower Street.

A woman was bitten by a dog on Partridge Road.

A St Boni motorist struck a deer at Highway 7 and County Road 92.

A suspicious person was reported on Hillside Avenue.

A St. Boni male reported receiving a deceiving phone call.

Thursday, April 27

A civil dispute was reported on Crosby Court.

A suspicious vehicle was reported on Tower Street. Officers checked it and found it to belong to a resident.

Officers responded to a 911 hang-up call on Landings Way. There was no emergency.

A Minnetrista mother reported her teenage son was being defiant. She did not need officers to respond.

A call was received of women in a BMW littered on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Officers responded to the 200 block of County Road 92 for a personal injury accident. The 18-year-old Waconia male driver was hospitalized. Charges are pending.

Friday, April 28

Officers responded to a fire alarm on Tower Street. St Boni Fire also responded and found no sign of a fire.

A motorist reported being tailgated by a Chevrolet Impala on Highway 7.