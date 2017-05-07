Westonka Destination Imagination goes global

Westonka Destination Imagination (DI) will have three teams competing at the 2017 DI Global Finals, which will be held at the end of May in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Destination Imagination Challenge Program gives teams of students the opportunity to solve open-ended academic challenges and present their solutions at local tournaments. While solving one of the seven challenges, team members learn patience, flexibility, persistence, ethics, respect for others and their ideas and the collaborative problem-solving process. Five Westonka teams worked since September to prepare for the state competition, which was held at Jackson Middle School in Champlin.

Taking first place in the senior level scientific challenge to advance to Global Finals was team Latte Ladies, made up of Mound Westonka High School eighth grader Jennifer Wood; ninth graders Trinity Bielke, Grace Hanson, Lucy Duggan and Rebecca Nachreiner; and junior Erin Ross.

Advancing to Global Finals in the senior level structural challenge was team Can We Change Our Name?, which placed third. The team was made up of ninth graders Matt Hoh, Anders Erdahl, Adam Born, Conner Jones, Michael Andreyeschev and Gage Olson.

Also competing in the senior level structural challenge was team #Basic, which took fourth place to advance to Global Finals. Team members included juniors Calli Battis, Megan Heins, Brandi Norum, Inga Erdahl and Molly Schoephoerster.

Two teams of Grandview Middle School fifth-graders competed in the elementary level at state. Team Return of the Bacon, made up of Andrew Wood, William Goralczyk, Jack Moch, Thomas Duggan and Matt McVay, competed in the scientific challenge; and Maxwell Cameron, Sam Gustafson, Anna Wood, Ali Jenks, Hazel Maddock and Noah LeRoux of Team Awkward Dark Roy French Fries Jumping Out Thy Window took on the technical challenge.

DI Global Finals is the world’s largest celebration of creativity, where over 1,400 teams from more than 15 different countries will come together to compete. The 2017 competition will be held May 24-27 at the Tennessee Recreational Center for Students in Knoxville.

Destination Imagination is a year-long educational program offered through Westonka Community Education. Volunteer managers have been working with the Westonka teams since last fall to prepare them for the regional, state and international competition. To learn more about Destination Imagination, contact Carley Olsem at (952) 491-8045.