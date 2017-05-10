Donald D. Huggett

Donald Huggett, age 86, of Mound, passed away surrounded by family on May 8, 2017.

He is preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.

He is survived by wife of 65 years, Twylah “Toy”; children, Brenda (Kevin), Bruce (Sharon), David (Norri), Darrell (Beverly), and Kevin (Deb); 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He loved the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, and flying. He served in the Korean war from 1951-1953.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 20 at 3 p.m. with a visitation beginning at 2 p.m. at Bethel Methodist, 2116 Commerce Blvd., Mound. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The Minneapolis VA (www.minneapolis.va.gov/giving/).

Huber Funeral & Cremation Service

Mound Chapel (952) 472-1716

www.huberfunerals.com

Post navigation