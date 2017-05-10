Orono girls golf charges through busy two weeks

The Orono girls golf team had a strong two weeks of golf, with four matches played.

The first was the girls’ first conference match held at Creeks Bend Golf Course in New Prague. The team won by four strokes with a 171 total team score. Camille Kuznik was the medalist shooting a 39 (par 36).

The next match was the Glencoe Invitational where OGG placed second with a team score of 377. Camille Kuznik was the medalist, shooting a 75 (par 71).

OGG then played their second conference match of the season at Baker National Golf Course. The team won by four strokes with a score of 190. The medalist for that match was Alexa Eichstadt who shot a 44 (par 38).

The last match of the busy two weeks was the New Prague Invitational held at the New Prague Golf Club. The girls took first by four strokes with a total score of 179. Camille Kuznik was once again the medalist shooting a 79 (par 72).

After an eventful few weeks of golf, OGG is currently in first place for the conference. They have 18-hole conference matches Friday, May 6 at Crow River in Hutchinson, Monday, May 8 at Baker National Golf Course and Tuesday, May 9 at Island View in Waconia.