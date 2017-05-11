Arts Scene Calendar May 11-June 4

Thursday, May 11

“Corner Confessions” author reading, 6 to 8 p.m. at Excelsior Bay Books, 36 Water St, Excelsior. Author Kierste Hall will be presenting her newest mystery, “Corner Confessions.” Call 952-401-0932 for more information.

Friday, May 12

Rainy Days & Mondays: The music of the Carpenters, 8 p.m. at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, 501 West 78th St, Chanhassen. Additional shows May 13 and 14. Order at www.chanhassentheatres.com or call 952-934-1525.

High School Musical Theatre Cabaret, 7 p.m. at the Arts Center on 7, 18285 MN-7, Minnetonka. This performance will be in the studio theatre.

Law and Order: Fairy Tale Unit, 7 p.m. at the Minnetonka Middle School West Cafetorium, 6421 Hazeltine Blvd, Excelsior. In the fairy tale criminal justice system, the characters from fairy tales and nursery rhymes are represented by two separate yet equally ridiculous groups: the fairy tale police who investigate fairy tale crime, and the fairy tale district attorneys who prosecute the fairy tale offenders. These are their stories. Additional performances May 13 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Chorus à la Carte, 7:30 p.m. at the Arts Center on 7, 18285 MN-7, Minnetonka. Singers of all ages and backgrounds converge on one stage to perform a wide variety of award-winning 20th century music. Call 952-401-5954 for information.

Saturday, May 13

Suzy Bogguss concert, 7 p.m. social hour, 8 p.m. concert at the Hopkins Center for Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins. One of the most acclaimed female country singers of the late ’80s and ’90s, Suzy Bogguss was able to balance country tradition with a contemporary mainstream sensibility, thereby satisfying both audiences and critics. Cash bar during social hour provided by Big Ten Restaurant and Bar. Visit www.hopkinsartscenter.com or call 952-979-1111 for tickets and information.

Chris Koza and Early Eyes, 6 p.m. at the Depot Coffeehouse, 9451 Excelsior Blvd, Hopkins. Chris Koza concert featuring Early Eyes with Sophia Cruz and Nissy. TCall 952-938-2204 for information.

Minnetonka Music Academy spring recital, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Minnetonka High School, 18301 West Hwy 7. This performance is in the studio theatre. More performances on May 14. Call 952-401-5954 for information.

Gathered Goods Company grand opening, 1 to 6 p.m. at 5619 Manitou Rd, Excelsior. View products from over 2- MN-based artisans, products from Haiti, as well as clothing, home goods and gifts. Mini DIY classes, flower bar, door prizes, food and drinks and more.

Sunday, May 14

Mother’s Day concert, 3 p.m. at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 5218 Bartlett, Mound. Dave & Sabra perform a lighthearted show in honor of Mother’s Day. Freewill offerings accepted.

Tuesday, May 16

Grade 8 Choir concert, 7 p.m. at the Arts Center main stage, 18301 West Hwy 7, Minnetonka.

Wednesday, May 17

Grade 5 band festival, 7 p.m. at the Arts Center main stage, 18301 West Hwy 7, Minnetonka.

MHS Percussion ensemble, 7 p.m. at the Arts Center studio theatre, 18301 West Hwy 7, Minnetonka.

Thursday, May 18

MHS Orchestra concert, 7 p.m. at the Arts Center main stage, 18301 West Hwy 7, Minnetonka.

Friday, May 19

Minnetonka Center for Arts spring fundraiser, 6:30 p.m. at Minnetonka Center for Arts. 2240 North Shore Drive, Wayzata. Step back in time, revisiting the 1950s when the Art Center was founded. Cash bar, appetizers by Scott McKenzie Catering, a Rat Pack-esque lounge with live music by Signe Hensel and the Silvertones, and dancing in a ‘50s malt shoppe. 1950s elegant cocktail party or sock hop attire encouraged. Visit www.minnetonkaarts.org or call 952-473-7361 for information.

Saturday, May 20

Comedian Todd Glass, 7:30 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins. Glass has spent the last few years opening for comedy titans like Louis CK and Jim Gaffigan and he’s currently on tour with Daniel Tosh. Additionally, when Glass isn’t on camera, he’s in the studio hosting his widely-acclaimed podcast “The Todd Glass Show,” which is broadcast on the Nerdist network. This event is for audiences 18 and older. Visit www.hopkinsartscenter.com or call 952-979-1111 for tickets and information.

Tuesday, May 23

Literature Lovers’ Night Out, 7 p.m. at Excelsior Bay Books, 36 Water St, Excelsior. Call 952-401-0932 for more information.

The Art of Quotes on Canvas, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Minnesota 7, Hopkins. Learn to create your own wall decoration items for your sweet homes and beloved ones. In this class we will learn how to paint our favorite quotes/bible verses/signs on canvas with different techniques with different background paint effects. All DIY lovers and DYI levels are welcome. $29 enrollment and supply fee. Enroll at www.hopkins.ce.eleyo.com or call 952-988-4070.

Friday, May 26

Minnetonka Music Academy honors recital, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Arts Center studio theatre, 18301 West Hwy 7, Minnetonka.

Tuesday, May 30

MHS Bands in concert, 7 p.m. at the Arts Center main stage, 18301 West Hwy 7, Minnetonka.

Thursday, June 1

MHS Jazz concert, 7 p.m. at the Arts Center main stage, 18301 West Hwy 7, Minnetonka.

Sunday, June 4

Hopkins Westwind Concert Band, 4 p.m. at Hopkins Center for Arts, 1111 Mainstreet. The Hopkins Westwind Concert Band presents “Shall We Dance?” Tickets free but must be reserved; call 952-979-1111