OHS artists receive awards in competition

Honored Orono High School artists (left to right): front row: Abby Wilfert, Sinclair Myhre, Zoe Winger and Crosbie Francis. Back row: Greta Paal, Freddy Johnson, Amy Erickson, Giuliana Fiatuarolo, Katie Kimmes and Rada Alsaabiri. Not pictured – Sam Fischer and Kayla Kaveney. (Submitted photo)

Twelve Orono High School artists were recognized with 14 awards in the Region 2AA Minnesota State High School League visual arts competition. The competition was held April 22 at Chanhassen High School. In all, 12 high schools participated.

Three students earned a superior rating:

• Crosbie Francis in mixed media drawing

• Kayla Kaveney in ceramics

• Sinclair Myhre in computer-based art

Three students earned four excellent ratings:

• Giuliana Fiataruolo in painting

• Sinclair Myhre in digital photography and printmaking

• Zoe Winger in printmaking

Earning honorable mention ratings were Rada Alsaabiri (sculpture), Amy Erickson (digital photography), Sam Fischer (crafts), Crosbie Francis (digital photography), Freddy Johnson (mixed media drawing), Katie Kimmes (crafts), Greta Paal (drawing) and Abby Wilfert (painting).

Jayne Hudgins is the art teacher at Orono High School.