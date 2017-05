Members of the Twin Cities Model A Ford Club met at Charlie’s Auto Body and Glass in Long Lake on May 6 for their spring tune up clinic. Around 50 car enthusiasts gathered at the shop to work on and show their prize cars. The club is made up of around 200 members from the Twin Cities Metro area. The group meets regularly to help each other work on Model A Fords or enjoy drives around the area. Those interested in the club can contack Mark Leder at [email protected] (Photos by Adam Quandt)