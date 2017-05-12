WHPS report for April 28 – May 4

April 28

WHPS revived a complaint of a vehicle all over the road near Highway 12 and County Road 90 in Independence. Contact was made with the driver, who stated she had missed her methadone appointment and wanted to get home before she began to withdraw. Police did not find her under the influence of narcotics, but her car was parked due to the traffic complaints and a friend picked her up.

At 10:26 p.m., police were dispatched by radio to a traffic complaint consisting of a vehicle with erratic speed changes and swerving near Highway 12 and County Road 92 in Independence. Contact was made with the driver, advising him the reason for the stop. He thought his driving was good and did not realize his conduct. Police did not detect any alcohol or drug impairment from the driver and was verbally warned for his driving conduct and to pay more attention while driving.

April 29

A female in the 1900 block of Budd Street in Maple Plain had breathing problems was rendered care by the MP Fire Dept. North Memorial Ambulance transported her Methodist Hospital.

WHPS received a call for keys locked inside a vehicle in the 1500 block of Howard Avenue in Maple Plain. Police unlocked the vehicle and retrieved the keys.

Police assisted an elderly female to her wheel chair in the 7400 block of Lake Sarah Drive in Independence.

A resident in the 5000 block of Perkinsville Road in Independence reported that the night before between 10:30 and 11 p.m. her son heard three loud banging noises and looked outside but did not see anything. In the a.m. resident noticed the mailbox front door was in the road and the plastic mailbox had cracks on both sides that were new. It is unknown who damaged the mailbox.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle lockout with a child inside the car in the 8400 block of Greenfield Road in Greenfield. Police found a child inside the locked vehicle. While Police attempted to unlock the vehicle, the driver contacted OnStar. OnStar remotely unlocked the vehicle.

Police responded to a report of a person was ill and had fallen in the 5000 block of Bryant Street in Maple Plain. Maple Plain Fire assisted care to the female and she was transported to the hospital by North Memorial Ambulance.

Police responded to a call for one unconscious at the Delano Sportsman’s Club at 4500 County Road 50 in Independence. A 43-year-old male was found conscious, but did not know where he was or what happened. North Memorial ambulance transported him to the hospital.

April 30

At 4:55 a.m., a caller reported a pickup truck was swerving on the road, speeding up and slowing down near Highway 12 and Baker Park Road in Maple Plain. Contact with the driver who showed no signs of impairment. The driver said he was lost coming home from St. Cloud. Police assisted him with directions and warned him for his driving conduct.

At 7:03 a.m., a caller reported a male and female were arguing alongside a stalled car at 4800 County Road 6 in Independence. Police contact was made with the male and female, who are in a relationship and were arguing because the male was talking to another girl. The male was going to leave, nothing physical happened. While talking with all persons, police found several occupants of the car had been drinking and several of them were cited for consuming alcohol under 21; Jeffrey Lee Sample, 20, of Columbia Heights, Devon Allen James Brandt, 20 from Big Lake, Trenton William Mutchler, 18 from Elk River. A 17-year-old female from Elk River submitted breath test which resulted in .07 percent Breath Alcohol Concentration was cited for Under the Influence of Alcohol. Her mother was contacted and picked her up.

At 7:22 a.m., police responded to a vehicle at 1000 County Road 83 in Independence for a vehicle in the ditch. Police found the vehicle in the ditch, tipped so the driver side rear wheel was suspended in the air. The driver was going to a party in the neighborhood and was trying to park along the road but went into the ditch. No injuries were reported.

At 2:15 p.m., WHPS received a traffic complaint at Howard Avenue and Highway 12 in Maple Plain. The complainant said a vehicle was weaving and driving at slow speeds. Contact was made with the driver, who stated he felt himself weaving, he was very tired, realized he was having a hard time driving and was about to pull over and let his wife drive. Police did not detect any drug or alcohol use while talking with the driver. He was given a warning for his driving conduct and his wife was going to drive the car.

At 9:35 p.m., a female at the Vinland Center in Independence had upper right arm pain and a hard vein in her forearm, possibly a blood clot. She was transported to the hospital.

May 1

At 7:27 a.m., a male in the 5500 block of Bryant Street in Maple Plain had a nose bleed for approximately 30 minutes. Maple Plain Fire assisted with a cold pack and he was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

At 7:47 a.m., a caller reported a vehicle crash at Highway 12 and Nelson Road in Independence. Police found it was not a crash, but a stalled vehicle. The vehicle had a bad battery and the driver was going with another person to get a new battery.

A wallet was found in a ditch along Highway 12 when Knights of Columbia were cleaning the ditches. The wallet was dropped off at WHPS Police Department. The owner was located. He was appreciative getting his wallet back.

At 10:52 a.m., a vehicle owner in the 5200 block of Brynatwood Drive in Maple Plain reported his vehicle was stolen; he had the vehicle keys in his apartment on the table. A short time before the owner’s call, a repo company had called police advising the vehicle was being repossessed. The owner was advised of the repo.

A resident in the 3100 block of County Road 90 in Independence answered an in-coming phone call and was hung up on. Resident called back and received a recording the phone number has been disconnected. She was advised to block the call and not answer.

At 6:08 p.m., the Camp Ihduhapi property manager found a vehicle stuck in the mud at the bottom of a sledding hill. Police found 16-year-old male juvenile driver from Medina and 16-year-old juvenile male passenger from Corcoran walking down a path. They had decided to go ‘cruising’ around and drove on a walking path and down the sledding hill where they got stuck. Parents were contacted and charges are pending.

May 2

A vehicle owner in the 5300 block of Creekview Green in Independence reported he received a Hennepin County Traffic citation for a vehicle that he thought was in storage in North Dakota. The case is under investigation.

A property owner in the 7900 block of County Road 11 in Independence issued a no trespass order against a male who came on his property earlier in the evening.

May 3

A caller reported keys locked inside a vehicle at 2400 County Road 90 in Independence. Police were unable to get into the vehicle. The power locks did not work and a handle pull would not open the door. Police were able to hook her purse to check a side pocket where she confirmed the keys would be and the keys were not in the side pocket. She felt she left the keys somewhere else.

May 4

At 12:09 a.m., a vehicle was parked in the northeast corner parking lot of a closed business at County Line Road and Highway 12 in Delano. Contact was made with the driver that was slumped over inside the vehicle. The driver said he was watching a movie as he did not have internet at home. No criminal activity found.

At 2:03 a.m., patrol found a male using the basketball hoop in the parking lot of a closed business at 5500 Pioneer Creek Drive in Maple Plain. He was told to find a different place to go in the future.

At 2:34 a.m., police found an unlocked open door 5600 Pioneer Creek Drive in Maple Plain. Police locked the door.

At 2:44 a.m., police found unsecured door in the 1700 block of Halgren Road in Maple Plain. The building was checked and all appeared secure.

At 9:54 a.m., police observed a male walk around the side of a business and urinate on the building in the 5300 block of Highway 12 in Maple Plain. The male stated he is homeless and does not have a room at the motel anymore and is living out of his car. He was told to find a proper bathroom and that he cannot urinate on the side of the building.