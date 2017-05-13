Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MINNETRISTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON

ESTABLISHMENT OF THE

WOODLAND COVE 2ND LAKE ADDITION

STORM SEWER IMPROVEMENT TAX DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the Minnetrista City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2017 in the Council Chambers at Minnetrista City Hall, 7701 County Road 110W, Minnetrista, Minnesota, 55364, to conduct a public hearing on the establishment of the Woodland Cove 2nd Lake Addition storm sewer improvement tax district. The tax district will allow the city to acquire, construct, reconstruct, extend, maintain and otherwise improve storm sewer systems and related facilities within the Woodland Cove 2nd Lake Addition phase of the Woodland Cove subdivision and to levy a tax against property within the district to pay for such costs. The property proposed to be included within the storm sewer improvement tax district is the land being developed as the Woodland Cove 2nd Lake Addition phase of the Woodland Cove subdivision located generally east of Kings Point Road and north of State Highway 7. Persons wishing to express an opinion regarding this matter are invited to attend and testify at the hearing or to submit written comments prior to or at the hearing.

BY ORDER OF THE MINNETRISTA CITY COUNCIL

Kris Linquist, City Clerk

Published in

The Laker

May 13, 2017

686820