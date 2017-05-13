School Board – ORONO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 278 CONDENSED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION HELD ON APRIL 10, 2017

The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Orono Independent School District No. 278 was held on Monday,

April 10, 2017 and called to order by board chairman 7:02 pm.

Present: Bob Tunheim Dick Lewis Mike Bash John Morstad

Martha Van de Ven Sarah Borchers Laura Wallander

Karen Orcutt

Absent:

5. Superintendents Report on Excellence

The Superintendents Report on Excellence was moved to the beginning of the meeting to honor state championship athletes.

UPON MOTION by Sarah Borchers, seconded by Dick Lewis, the consent agenda was approved as follows:

– approved the minutes of the regular board meeting from March 13, 2017

– approved the assignment of Brandon Papenfuss as full-time kindergarten teacher at Orono Schumann Elementary School, effective August 24, 2017

– approved the assignment of Kristopher Ague as long-term substitute teacher at Orono Middle School, effective approximately April 17, 2017 through June 9, 2017

– approved leave of absence for Diane Bacon, full-time teacher at Orono Schumann Elementary School, effective approximately May 15, 2017 through June 8, 2017

– approved the long-term leave of absence for Erin Murray, full-time teacher at Orono Middle School, effective August 28, 2017 through June 8, 2018

– approved the assignment of Kathleen Zaccaro as full-time School Age Site Supervisor and Projects Coordinator at Orono Schools School Age Student Center, effective March 16, 2017

– approved the assignment of Geena Torney as full-time Youth Development Coordinator for Orono Schools Community Education, effective April 10, 2017

– approved the resignation of Kim Hughes, full-time site supervisor at Orono Schools School Age Child Care, effective March 14, 2017

– Approved the following SPRING ATHLETIC COACHING ASSIGNMENTS:

Boys Tennis

Timothy Arnold, Head Coach; Tan Nguyen.

Track

Justin McCoy, Head Coach; Brian McCollor; Robert Crofutt; Nathan Porter; Curtis Eischens.

Baseball

Bucky Mieras, Head Coach; Rustin Olson; Jacob Smith; Barry Wohler.

Softball

Michael Carter, Head Coach; Donald Evans; Jessica Flakne; John Thibault.

Girls Golf

Gary Severtson, Head Coach; Penny Pease.

Boys Golf

David Herring, Head Coach; Bryan Goudy.

Boys Lacrosse

Tyler Hein, Head Coach; Leonard Riley; Taylor Culp; Garrett Kunz.

Girls Lacrosse

Emily Purnell, Head Coach; Kyle Johnson.

– accepted donations totaling $5,249.98

– approved the contract for the Amity Institute Intern

– approved the Orono Ice Arena Phase 1 Renovations

– approved the Exclusive Representation Agreement

– approved the February, 2017 Treasurers Report

– approved the bill vouchers 198577-198886, EP register 8005329-8005368 and control pay advance vouchers 4488-4513.

Motion Carried.

6. Board Members Questions and Comments

7. Community Members Questions and Comments

No Community Members came forward.

8. Old Business

A. Other Old Business as Necessary

No other business was brought forward.

9. New Business

A. Activities Center Schematic Design Update

Vaughn Dirks and Tim Lewis-Wolf from Wold Architects and Engineers updated the board on the Activities Center. They are at the end of the schematic design and moving into design development.

Mr. Dirks and the Board entered into discussions regarding the schematic design of the Activity

B. Termination and non-renewal of probationary teachers (ACTION ROLL CALL VOTE)

Continuing contract law in the state of Minnesota requires that Boards of Education take explicit action of non-renewal or the contract continues automatically into the coming school year. All of the individuals who are being proposed for non-renewal have been notified of this proposed action.

Following is the list of non-renewal probationary teachers:

Brent Anderson

Kristen Rasmussen

Robyn Swanson

Kari Heitke

Kathi Hibbs

Mallory Purdy

Lynn Eidahl

Board member Mike Bash introduced the resolutions and waived the readings.

INDIVIDUAL RESOLUTIONS ARE ON FILE AT THE DISTRICT OFFICE

UPON MOTION by Mike Bash, seconded by Martha Van de Ven, and upon vote being taken thereon, regarding Brent Anderson, Kristen Rasmussen, Robyn Swanson, Kari Heitke, Kathi Hibbs, Mallory Purdy, Lynn Eidahl, the following voted in favor thereof:

Laura Wallander, Mike Bash, Martha Van de Ven, Bob Tunheim, Dick Lewis and Sarah Borchers

And the following voted against the same: NONE

Whereupon said resolutions were declared duly passed and adopted.

UPON MOTION by Mike Bash, seconded by Martha Van de Ven by the meeting was adjourned at 8:34 pm into a closed session Closed Session pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 13D.05, subdivision 3(c)(3), to develop or consider offers or counteroffers for the purchase or sale of real or personal property for property located at 2687 Wayzata Blvd, Long Lake, Minnesota 55356

Motion carried.

UPON MOTION by Sarah Borchers and seconded by Dick Lewis, the meeting reconvened at 9:54 pm .

Motion carried.

UPON MOTION by Martha Van de Ven, seconded by Laura Wallander, we take the action discussed in closed session regarding the property located at 2687 Wayzata Blvd, Long Lake, Minnesota 55356.

Motion carried.

The next regular meeting is Monday, April 24, 2017 at 7:00 pm in the District Office Assembly Room.

UPON MOTION by Dick Lewis seconded Sarah Borchers by the meeting was adjourned at 9:55 pm

Motion carried.

Robert Tunheim, Chair

Michael Bash, Clerk

Published in

The Pioneer

May 13, 2017

686703

http://lakerpioneer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/05/686703-1.pdf