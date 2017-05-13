School Board – WESTONKA PUBLIC SCHOOLS,

MINNETRISTA, MN CONDENSED SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES APRIL, 2017

April 10, 2017 — REGULAR BOARD MEETING

LOCATION/CALL TO ORDER: Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, the regular meeting of the School Board was called to order by Chair David Botts at 7:20 p.m. in the Community Room at the District Service Center, 5901 Sunnyfield Road East, Minnetrista, MN, following interviews of four candidates for the interim school board position.

ROLL CALL: The following board members were in attendance: David Botts, Kelle Bowe, Loren Davis, Ralph Harrison, Gina Smith and Gary Wollner.

APPROVAL OF THE AGENDA: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Member Wollner, to approve the agenda. Motion carried unanimously.

NOMINATIONS AND ELECTION OF OFFICERS: Vice Chair Chair Botts called for nominations for School Board Vice Chair. David Botts nominated Gary Wollner. Hearing no other nominations, Gary Wollner was elected Board Vice Chair for the remainder of 2017, replacing the late Ann Bremer. Clerk Chair Botts called for nominations for School Board Clerk. David Botts nominated Loren Davis. Hearing no other nominations, Loren Davis was elected Board Clerk for the remainder of 2017 replacing Gary Wollner.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Vice Chair Wollner, to approve the consent agenda. Motion carried unanimously. Consent agenda items included the approval of the March board meeting minutes; acceptance of donations; payment of monthly bills; general personnel activities such as Resignations, Non-Renewals, Leaves of Absence and Contract Approvals; and approval of policies with no changes recommended or only legislative changes including 3600 Transportation of Non-Public Students, 4106 Drug and Alcohol Testing, 1513 Crisis Management, 4110 Harassment and Violence, 5140 Bullying Prohibition, 5150 Discipline, 5220 Student Sex Non-Discrimination, 8070 Health and Safety, 4105 Employee Background Checks, 4116 District Owned Vehicles, 4153 Compensatory Time, 4218 Overtime, Overload and Substitute Support Staff, and 5120 Student Publications and Activities.

APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM BOARD MEMBER: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Vice Chair Wollner, to appoint Heidi Marty to fill the vacant seat on the school board on an interim basis until an individual is duly elected to fill the remainder of the term. Motion carried unanimously.

APPROVAL OF FIRST READING OF POLICIES: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Member Harrison, to approve on first reading a revision of Policy 4117 Teacher Evaluation. Motion carried unanimously.

APPROVAL OF STAFF DEVELOPMENT REVENUE WAIVER: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Vice Chair Wollner, to waive the requirement to reserve 2 percent of the basic revenue for staff development expenditures for 2017-18 with the prior majority vote of the licensed teachers in the district in favor. Motion carried unanimously.

APPROVAL OF POSITION ELIMINATIONS/REDUCTIONS AND ADDITIONS/INCREASES FOR FY2018: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Member Smith, to approve the staffing changes as presented. Motion carried unanimously.

APPROVAL OF TRANSITION PLUS PROGRAM: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Member Harrison, to approve the implementation of a Transition Plus Program at Mound Westonka High School to serve continuing Special Education Students ages 18 to 21 beginning with the 2018-19 school year and bringing the entire program in-house by 2020-21. Motion carried unanimously.

ADJOURNMENT: Being no further business, Chair Botts moved to adjourn the meeting. Second by Vice Chair Wollner. Motion carried unanimously. The meeting was adjourned at 7:52 p.m.

CAROL SHUKLE,

BOARD SECRETARY

