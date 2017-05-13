White Hawk boys take first at WCC Quad, Delano Invite

By Sarah Reinhardt

FOR THE LAKER

It was a busy week for the MWHS boys and girls track and field team. The White Hawks competed at the Wright County Conference Quad meet on May 2 at Holy Family Catholic High School. The White Hawk boys team took first place with team score of 117. Other teams competing were Orono, Holy Family and Waconia.

Highlights of the meet include several first and second place finishes for the White Hawks. Winning their events were: TJ Hillman 100m and high jump, Dylan Smerillo 200m, Nels Larson 400m, Alec Van Gelder 3200m, Isaiah Cherrier triple jump, Jordan Clement shot put and discus. Second place finishers in their events include: Lila Finney 400m, Kate Rogers Shot Put, Lila Finney, Abby Wharram, Maya Thurston, Ela Springer girls 4×400 relay, Isaiah Cherrier 100m and shot put, TJ Hillman 200m, Charlie Reinhardt 1600m and 3200m, Zach Bohn triple jump, Jacob Bowe, Nels Larson, Nick Drilling and Dylan Smerillo boys 4x400m and 4x800m relays.

On May 4, the White Hawks traveled to Rockford, Minnesota to compete in the Delano Invitational. This was a rescheduled event from a cancelation due to bad weather earlier in the season. The boys team came out on top once again, bringing home the first place trophy. The MWHS girls team placed third. Other teams competing were Delano, Rockford, and Mayer Lutheran.

Winning their events for the White Hawks were: Kate Rogers shot put, Abby Wharram, Grace Hanson, Sarah Malchow, Amy Howarth girls 4x400m relay, Dylan Smerillo 100m and 200m, Nels Larson 800m, Isaiah Cherrier, Nels Larson, Jacob Bowe, TJ Hillman boys 4x100m relay, Alec VanGelder, Charlie Reinhardt, Brandon Ung, William Gao boys 4x800m relay, TJ Hillman long jump, Jordan Clement discus. White Hawks finishing in second place in their events were: Lila Finney 100m, Abby Wharram, Julia Elling, Lila Finney, Amy Howarth girls 4x400m relay, Jacob Bowe 200m, Charlie Reinhardt 800m, Connor Prok high jump, Isaiah Cherrier triple jump, Jordan Clement shot put.

Next up for the White Hawk Track and Field Team is the Wright County conference meet on May 16 at Annandale High School.

Full results for the Holy Family Meet are on-line: http://www.herostiming.com/uploads/5/8/4/9/5849851/holy_family_final_results.pdf

Full results for the Delano/Rockford meet are on-line: http://mn.milesplit.com/meets/268503/results/522866/raw#.WQ9r1dLyuCg