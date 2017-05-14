Minnetrista/St. Boni Police Report (4/30-5/6)

Sunday, April 30

A brown pick-up was reportedly speeding near County Roads 26 and 92.

Officers responded to a medical in St. Boni.

An injured owl was reported on Retreat Circle. The DNR was notified.

Monday, May 1

A 16-year-old motorist left the road and struck a tree on Cottontail Drive. She was not injured.

A woman at a St. Boni station was unable to pay for her gas. The Howard Lake female gave a false name to officers and was found to have an outstanding warrant. She was jailed.

A civil dispute was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Officers and Mound Fire responded to a carbon monoxide alarm on Eastview Avenue.

A Minnetrista male reported he was side-swiped in the round-about. The other driver was located and wasn’t aware contact was made.

Occupants of a vehicle at Little Long Lake were advised the park was closed.

Tuesday, May 2

A medical alarm on Trista Lane was found to be a false trip.

A found wallet was turned over to police.

A theft was reported from the locker room at the high school.

A 30-year-old Mound male was picked up on a felony warrant.

A Minnetrista male reported someone filed a tax return using his identity.

A noisy neighbor complaint was reported on Hillview Drive.

A 911 hang-up call on County Road 19 was found to be accidental.

An 18-year-old Mound male was stopped for speeding and was cited for underage possession of alcohol. His 15-year-old male passenger was cited for possession of marijuana.

A Minnetrista male reported he was threatened by an acquaintance.

Wednesday, May 3

A case of adult abuse and financial exploitation is being investigated in Minnetrista.

Officers responded to a medical call on Cottagewood Court.

Thursday, May 4

A property damage accident occurred in the round-about at Highway 7 and Kings Point Road.

A suspicious vehicle was reportedly parked on County Road 44. Officers talked with the driver.

A caller believed an adult male was damaging a fence by throwing baseballs at it at Lisle Park. No significant damage was found.

Officers responded to a medical call on County Road 15.

A suspicious vehicle was reported at Marsh Street and Trista Lane.

Friday, May 5

An unoccupied suspicious vehicle was reported at Linden Park in Hunters Crest.

Officers responded to a medical on Walnut Drive.

A speeding motorcyclist was reported on Highway 7.

A Minnetrista male reported someone used his information to make a nearly $1000 purchase on Ebay.

A 26-year-old Watertown male was stopped for speeding on County Road 92. He was arrested for DUI, driving after suspension and no proof of insurance. He was also found to have tabs on the vehicle that belonged on another. As the vehicle did not register to him, charges are being sought against the owner.

Officers responded to a medical in St. Boni.

Saturday, May 6

A vehicle was damaged while parked in the 9000 block of Highway 7.

Party goers were advised to quiet down after a complaint was received on Trista Lane.

A small group on Marsh Street were asked to keep their music down after a complaint was received.

Officers responded to a medical call on County Road 19.

Officers were called to a St. Boni business for customer trouble.

A welfare check was requested on a Minnetrista male. He was fine.

A welfare check was requested on a male walking on Highway 7. He requested no assistance.

An ATV complaint was received on Blair Road.

Suspicious activity was reported on Glacier Road.