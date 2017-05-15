On Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at his daughter’s home in Superior, WI, John Kennedy Leaverton passed away peacefully from complications of Lewy-Body Dementia.

John was born October 2, 1927 in Des Moines, Iowa. He was the second of three children born to Jessie (Kennedy) and Robert Herman Leaverton. John spent his childhood and early adult life on his family’s dairy farm outside of Granger, Iowa. He met the love of his life, Peggy Kieffer, at a dance in December 1950. After a whirlwind courtship, they married. He worked the family farm and had three children, Robert, Barbara, and Jessie.

In 1960, John and Peggy started a new adventure when they moved with their young children to a 320-acre dairy farm on Hoosier Ridge near Plainview, MN.

The last few years of his life were spent living with his daughters. John enjoyed playing cards (cribbage and 500) at the Gillespie Center in Mound, MN. He attended church with his daughter Jessie (Steve) at Bethel United Methodist Church. He enjoyed traveling and having many adventures with his daughters.

John was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 59 years, Peggy; his sister, Dorothy Holmes; and his parents.

He is survived by his loving family: son, Robert Kieffer Leaverton (Susan) of Absorkee, MT; daughters, Barbara Leaverton-Ocken (Pat) of Superior, WI and Jessie Pinney (Steve) of Minnetrista, MN. He is also survived by his sister Margaret Henricks of Lake Forest, IL. John also leaves behind grandchildren: Rachel Pinney Dahl (Jason), Ross Pinney (Jenna), Kate Ocken Lundquist (Jacob), Ryan Pinney (Lori), Megan Ocken Helmen (John), Sara Ocken Stowe (Dan); 10 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and long-time friends.

John was a kind, generous, congenial gentleman who will be dearly missed by all who loved him. His legacy of love, humor, hard work, courage, and decency will live on through all the hearts he touched.

A memorial service will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church in Mound, MN on Sunday, May 28, 2017. Visitation with the family starts at 1 p.m. and continues until the service at 2 p.m. A light lunch will be served after the service.

Memorials may be made to Peace United Methodist Church in Elgin, MN.

Post navigation