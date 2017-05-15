Spartan softball moves to 8-6

By TROY KOLTES

FOR THE PIONEER Junior centerfielder Kaysie Scott drove in three runs on three hits against Delano. (Submitted photo)

The Spartan girls softball team outscored its opponents by a combined 36-10 in three conference wins last week. Each game saw a different player step up to lead the team.

Their record improved to 8-6, as they head down the home stretch of the regular season.

Orono played host to the Holy Family Fire on May 2.

The Fire struck first with two runs in the first inning, but the Spartans responded quickly with five runs in the home half of the inning. The Spartans continued to score in every frame for the rest of the game.

The 13-3 final score was led by Megan Geelan’s three hits, including her fourth homerun of the season, and three RBIs.

Two days later, the Spartans welcomed Hutchinson for their second and final meeting of the season.

The softball fans attending the game were treated to a pitcher’s duel through five and a half innings. Each team tallied two runs in the fourth and that was all the scoring, until the home half of the sixth.

Orono put together a threat by loading the bases for Jordan Allar. With two strikes on her, the Hutchinson pitcher offered an inside delivery that Allar turned on and drove over the left field fence for a grand slam. That scoring punch was part of an eight-run sixth inning that led to a 10-2 win.

On Monday, May 8, the Orono softballers took their two-game winning streak to Delano.

This game’s offensive catalyst was Alyssa Denneson, starting with a two-run opposite field dinger in the top of the first inning. She stayed hot throughout the game finishing with four RBIs on three hits. Kaysie Scott contributed by driving in three runs on three hits on the way to a 13-5 Spartan victory.

The Spartans play next on May 15 at Hill-Murray, then Tuesday May 16 against New Prague at Orono and May 18 at Holy Family.