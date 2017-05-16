Girls golf finds success in conference play

The Orono girls golf team with their medals after winning the New Prague Invitational Tournament (left to right): Nicole Neuberger, Anna Schaible, Camille Kuznik, Hannah Gronberg, Alayna Eichstadt and Alexa Eichstadt. (Submitted photo)

The Orono Girls Golf team had two more successful conference matches this past week.

On Friday, May 5, they played at Crow River Golf Course in Hutchinson. Orono won both the front and back nines with team scores of 163 and 168 respectively.

Overall, Camille Kuznik shot a 78, Alayna Eichstadt, an 80 and Alexa Eichstadt, an 82.

On Monday, May 8, the team played at home at Baker National, a much tougher golf course and the scores reflected the difference in courses. Orono place second to Hutchinson by one stroke on the front with a team score of 186 and won the back nine with a score of 183.

Overall, Kuznik shot an 82 and Alayna Eichstadt, a 93.

With two matches remaining Orono is in first place in the conference. On Tuesday, they play an 18-hole conference match at Island View and on Thursday a dual against Dassel-Cokato at Baker.