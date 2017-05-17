Westonka goes 4-0 after cancellations

After a week of rainouts and cold weather cancellations, Mound Westonka softball resumed play with four additional wins and no losses. They have a 9-1 record and gained recognition as No. 10 in state AAA softball in the coaches’ poll.

On May 2, Westonka made the long trek to New London Spicer for a doubleheader. In game one, the White Hawks won 2-1. Sophomore pitcher Maddy White earned the win from the mound in seven innings allowing only one baserunner in the first six innings. Junior Calli Battis had two hits and outstanding catch running in from centerfield to end the sixth inning. Junior Sam Eidsness had three great plays at second base.

In game two, Westonka won 3-2. Battis pitched all seven innings, striking out 11 batters and got the win. This was a close game and the White Hawks were down 2-1 going to bottom of seven, when White led off with a hit. Sophomore Grace Elling pinch-ran and stole second. Sophomore Ellie Skogsberg bunted and a throwing error allowed Elling to score and advanced Skogsberg to second. Freshman Emma Mack bunted, moving Skogsberg to third and Battis had a bunt single to score Skogsberg and win the game in an exciting finish.

Westonka hosted Dassel Cokato on May 4, winning 8-3. In the first inning, freshman short stop Melissa Drill hit a triple and scored on an overthrow error. She led the team with three hits in this game, followed by junior Becca Dvoracek with two hits. Both knocked in two RBIs. White pitched six full innings with 10 strike outs and the win until she exited in the seventh after catching a hit ball to the knee. Battis finished out the seventh inning.

The White Hawks traveled to Dassel-Cokato to face them a second time in a week walking away with a 10-5 win. Dvoracek, battling through a finger injury, pitched all seven innings and got the win. Westonka had active bats with 15 hits, led by Skogsberg and senior catcher Charlie Bailey with three apiece. One of Bailey’s hits was a home run in the top of the third inning helping the team to spur a rally from a 4-1 deficit at the top of the third. Drill, Kantola and Bailey each had two RBI’s.