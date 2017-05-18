Orono sews to help girls overseas

By Adam Quandt

[email protected]

Break out the thread and needle, Orono Rotary is sewing for a cause.

On Sunday, May 21, at the Discovery Center in Maple Plain, the Orono Rotary club will be sponsoring a sew-a-thon for the second year.

The event will take place in conjunction with the non-profit organization, Days for Girls International. Volunteers at the event will make and assemble feminine hygiene kits for the organization to send to nations in need.

Orono Deputy Police Chief Chris Fischer described the idea as a way to combat the fact that in many developing countries, girls are forced to drop out of school after beginning mensuration, which further stunts them in society. The idea is to provide females in developing countries with means to be able to stay in school.

According to the Days for Girls International project, the kits can last up to three years with proper cleaning and can therefore give a girl three more years of schooling.

“To give a girl three more years of schooling will help break the poverty cycle and is instrumental for positive social change in families and in the world,” a release from the organization said.

Tasks throughout the event will include sewing flannel liners, waterproof shields and bags, turning fabric and ironing, tracing patterns on fabric, cutting fabric, stringing bags and putting snaps on shields.

“You don’t need sewing experience to be helpful,” Fischer said.

Last year’s sew-a-thon drew in around 30 volunteers and the organizers hope to bring in even more this year.

Food and drink will be provided to those who participate and volunteers are welcome to stay as long or as little as they please.

If you are unable to attend, but still want to help, the event organizers are also looking for donations of flannel and cotton fabric, washcloths, girls panties size 8-14 in colors or patterns (no faces including animals), hotel-size soaps, gallon size freezer Ziploc bags or monetary donations.

This year’s sew-a-thon will take place on May 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Maple Plain Discovery Center, located at 5050 Independence Street in Maple Plain.

More information can be found online at www.DaysForGirls.org. Questions about the event can be sent to event organizer, Mary Bakken via email at [email protected]