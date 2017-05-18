Tennis stays hot

by Jennifer Linder

FOR THE LAKER

The Westonka boys tennis team continued their undefeated season by tacking on three more wins and being ranked No. 7 in division 1A in the state. First up were the Hutchinson Tigers, who were suppose to travel to Westonka, but due to the weather, the White Hawks traveled to Hutchinson and were able to play indoors at the Hutchinson Fairgrounds. Westonka won 5-2 but the Tigers put up a good fight with three of the seven matches decided in a third set. Winning for the White Hawks were second singles junior Victor Nelson, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1; third singles eighth grader Jack Linder, 6-1, 6-0; fourth singles junior Reed Kohls, 6-1, 6-3; first doubles junior Torsten Lee and eighth grader Alex Brown, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6; and second doubles, sophomore Andrew Abegglen, and sophomore Cole Luehmann, 6-0, 6-3.

Next the boys traveled to Litchfield to face the Dragons who were ranked No. 5 in 1A in the state. Once again, the competition was tough but the White Hawks were able to pull out a 4-3 win, this time with 4 matches being decided in a third set. Posting wins were second singles, Nelson, 6-3, 7-6; fourth singles, Kohls, 1-6, 6-3, 7-5; first doubles, Lee and Brown, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4; and third doubles, sophomore Nick Brown, and junior Jonathan Neve, 6-2, 6-3. Finally, the team hosted Providence Academy and came away with a convincing 7-0 victory. The JV team also continues their unbeaten season with a record of 9-0. The White Hawks move into team section play next week, followed by individual sections the week after.