Girls golf show off at pre-section meet, hold steady in conference play

The Mound Westonka girls’ golf team has played several conference meets with a stand out performance at the pre-section meet where all sixteen teams competed for the first time this season.

On May 2, they played nine holes at Southbrook Country Club in Annandale where they placed third out of the eight Wright County Conference west teams. Senior Ryann Beyer tied for second with a 46. Overall, the girls did not play as well as the last week, but came back later in the week to perform well at the pre-section meet at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker.

Coach Pam Garvais, was thrilled the girls came in second place with all sixteen teams in the Wright County there to compete. Breck took first place honors with a team score of 361 and the White Hawks were able to edge out Annandale by one stroke. Dassel-Cokato came in fourth, followed by Providence Academy, Delano, Watertown and Rockford. Junior, Clara Godoy-Henderson placed third in the individual play with a score of 87.

On May 8, the girls traveled to New London Spicer, where they played the Little Crow Country Club. Godoy-Henderson had her best round of the season, scoring a 38, which earned her the meet medalist. The White Hawks placed fourth overall.

The next meet was an 18-hole competition hosted by Glencoe at their country club. This meet counted as two nine-hole conference meets for the girls and they placed fourth overall on both the front and back nine holes. On the front nine Godoy-Henderson and junior, Tiana Blix tied for eighth place with scores of 48. The back nine Godoy-Henderson tied for second with a 43.

The eighth conference meet was held May 12 at Shamrock Country Club in Rockford. Sunny conditions brought our many low scores and tough competition for the White Hawks. Mound placed fifth overall and Godoy-Henderson placed third with a score of 44. Blix and fellow junior, Sarah Liedman came in with 52’s for the round. The White Hawks continue to be ranked third in their conference with one meet left. They are hoping to play well at Litchfield where the 18-hole meet will determine the final conference standings.