Trista Day set for this weekend

by Nicole Brodzik

[email protected] Firefighters take part in a past Trista Day festival. (Laker file photo)

Minnetrista’s annual public safety celebration is in it’s 17th year this weekend as Trista Day heads opens at 11 a.m. on May 20.

The event focuses on connecting community members with first responders, teaching safety tools and tips. Surrounding public safety agencies that will be present include: Mound Fire, St. Boni Fire, Ridgeview Ambulance, Lifeline Helicopter, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“You don’t have to be a Minnetrista resident to attend,” Minnestrista Police Chief Paul Falls said. “All of the first responders there serve multiple communities, so we encourage everyone to come out and see us.”

There will be chances for kids to check out fire trucks, police cars and ambulances, as well as a K-9 demonstration and the return of the pig races.

“Pig races have really been a welcome addition,” Falls said. “They’re little baby pigs and it’s really entertaining for us, and for the kids.”

Falls said that after 17 years, he’s seen Trista Day grow, and he hopes it will continue to do so.

“It’s really gained in popularity,” Falls said. “The more people show up, the more we can do. We’re looking to grow based on attendance so we really ask that people come out for the day with us.”

Last year’s addition of the pig races drew in a big crowd, and Falls said he hopes that keep it as an annual addition. Falls also encouraged people to come out despite the weather.

“This is a rain or shine event,” Falls said. “We don’t have a back up. We hope that even if it is raining, people will still come out and support the event.”

Falls said he looks forward to the event as a way to let the public know that Minnetrista Public Safety, and all the other groups in attendance, are there for them in case of an emergency.

“Trista Day is a great opportunity for our community to interact with our staff outside of their normal day to day duties,” Falls said. “We work with all of those people and I think it’s important for the public to see us all together. They can see all of the resources that are here for them if there was an emergency. Trista Day is the perfect environment to ask staff questions about their profession and learn about some of the equipment we use.”

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Minnetrista City Hall.