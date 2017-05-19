WHPS report for May 5 – May 11

May 5

At 6:45 a.m., WHPS received a complaint of a vehicle all over the road on Highway 12 near County Road 90 in Independence. The area was monitored and officers did not locate the vehicle.

At 7:38 a.m., WHPS received a complaint of a vehicle traveling 30-50 mph and then pulled off to the side of the road near Highway 12 and County Road 90 in Independence. No direction of travel was given and the vehicle was not located.

WHPS responded to a two-vehicle crash at 11:36 a.m. A Sterling dump truck was rear ended when slowing down in traffic for the red light at Baker Park Road, near Highway 12 in Maple Plain. The driver of the Ford Taurus admitted she had looked down at her phone as MapQuest announced an update on her route, she didn’t hear it and crashed into the dump truck. Light damage occurred to the dump truck and severe damage occurred to the Taurus. The driver of the dump truck did not want the female driver issued a citation. She was warned for Inattentive Driving and Violating her Provisional License by using an electronic device. Her parents were notified also.

Police removed a plastic sandbox from the road at Highway 12 and County Road 92 in Independence.

Police unlocked a locked vehicle and retrieved keys from inside near 4900 Highway 12 in Maple Plain.

A wheel bearing was broken on a vehicle that was parked on the side of the road near County Road 6 and County Road 90 in Independence. A towing company was in route.

At 6:09 p.m., a motorist’s vehicle was stalled near 7000 Highway 12 in Independence. His private towing company was 1.5 hours away and he requested someone closer for the tow. A towing company responded for the tow and three passengers were given a ride to Delano.

May 6

At 11:46 a.m., police responded to a 911 hang-up near 7500 Pioneer Creek Road in Independence. Police found the homeowner was sawing wood and it was an errant dial. All was OK.

At 5:53 p.m., a caller reported a large amount of smoke coming from the cemetery and possibly by railroad tracks and the church near 5000 Main Street in Maple Plain. Police found a controlled brush burn on Main Street. The homeowner had a valid burn permit. All was permitted, controlled and OK.

May 7

At 12:25 a.m., police observed an unoccupied parked vehicle with front end damage and a six pack of beer on the back seat near 200 County Road 92 in Independence. Officers observed a crash report exchange of information form from Winsted Police Department on the front passenger seat.

At 1:32 a.m., police observed a vehicle being driven slowly and then pull over to the shoulder of the road at Baker Park Road and Highway 12 in Maple Plain. The vehicle had engine problems. Police and the driver attempted to fix it, but could not and a tow was called.

A golf course ranger reported he had seized alcohol from underage males that had cans in a cooler on the golf cart at 700 Copeland Road in Independence. Jacob Richard Holmers, 19 from Plymouth was issued a citation for Possession of Alcohol under 21.

At 5:30 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of County Road 92 in Independence for a male that had stroke like symptoms. Maple Plain Fire assisted police until North Memorial Ambulance arrived and transported him to the hospital.

At 5:56 p.m., police assisted a male who had been working outside all day, sat down for a while, stood up, was dizzy and passed out near 2000 Old Post Road in Independence. North Memorial Ambulance transported him to the hospital.

At 8:32 p.m., a caller reported the swamp east of the WHPS Police Department was on fire. Over 50 acres of the 160-acre swamp was burned. The fire started in the middle of the swamp covered in cattails and water. No properties were damaged and no one was hurt. Many roads were closed for the fire trucks to respond to the scene. The case is under investigation for the cause of the fire. Arson and sparks from someone burning has been ruled out for the cause.

May 8

At 2:35 p.m., WHPS received a complaint of a van that was parked too close to the intersection of Manchester Drive and Budd Avenue in Maple Plain. Contact was made with the vehicle owner, who had parked it there as the apartment complex was redoing their parking lot.

May 9

A male near 5000 Highway 12 in Maple Plain reported he was skateboarding about 2.5 hours earlier and twisted his ankle. Since then it had swollen up and was painful. North Memorial Ambulance transported him to the hospital.

At 8:57 a.m., police found a male who was sleeping on the sidewalk in front of a business with a vodka bottle next to him in the 5000 block of Highway 12 in Maple Plain. The male was extremely intoxicated and apologized for being in public in his condition. He was under the cover of the building, trying to get out of the rain from last night. He submitted a preliminary breath test which resulted in a .27 percent breath alcohol concentration. He was transported and admitted to Mission Detox.

At 9:56 a.m., a caller reported a male was making suicidal comments while driving and his parents were tracking him on his phone. His vehicle was westbound on Highway 12, near Baker Park Road in Maple Plain.

WHPS was at Mission Detox and Wright County Sheriff’s Office was notified and located the 17-year-old driver and transported him to a hospital.

An employer called requesting a welfare check on a 82-year-old male employee who opens up and runs the Navarre Post Office, because he had not shown up for work. Police responded to his residence in the 4900 block of Independence Street in Maple Plain and found the male was deceased. No suspicious circumstance or foul play was found. Preliminary findings concluded he died of natural causes.

Police responded to a home alarm near 5300 Pagenkopf Road in Independence. Officers found the father of the homeowner on site, who was getting a lawn mower out of the garage so he could mow the yard. Everything was OK.

At 4:17 p.m., a caller reported a female driver’s vehicle had struck two trees in the southeast ditch of County Line Road in Independence. She said she was fine and was going to call her mom. The caller left the area and called the police. Police found the vehicle in the ditch near some trees. The driver was transported by ambulance for a possible concussion. The vehicle was removed from the ditch and was driven back to her residence by her neighbor.

Police assisted staff with a patient that had pulled her IV out and they thought part of it might still be in her arm. It was determined the whole IV was out of her arm and there were no issues.

May 10

A caller reported a traffic complaint of a vehicle passing at a high rate of speed on County Road 6 and County Road 92 in Independence. The caller did not give a description of the vehicle, was not willing to sign a complaint and was not following the vehicle. The caller was upset and stated there needs to be a cop on this road every day.

A caller requested advice with newly purchased property in the 2400 block of County Road 92 in Independence with the renter who has not paid rent. The previous owner had treated the renter unfairly, but the renter never paid rent and he wants to smoothly remedy this. He was advised to have a rental agreement in place with the renter.

At 11:28 p.m., police observed an occupied vehicle in the Maple Plain Food Center parking lot that had been there for an extended period of time. The store was closed. Contact was made with the driver, who was reclined in driver’s seat, stated he is homeless right now and has no place to go for the night. He was advised he could not sleep in the Maple Plain Food Center parking lot. He understood and stated he will go to his mom’s house in Montrose.

May 11

At 1:39 a.m., an 80-year-old male had a cough and had congestion for about 10 days in the 5000 block of Bryant Street in Maple Plain. His vitals and oxygen levels were normal. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

A caller reported there was a wire down across Highway 12 near the motel in Maple Plain. Police located a wire across the highway and called for additional units for traffic control. While calling for additional units, the male caller grabbed onto the wire before police could stop him and pulled it from the road. It was not a ‘live’ wire, he was OK. The utility company was notified of the issue.

A caller reported a very nice expensive boat cover was in the roadway by the Ox Yoke Inn in Independence and he picked it up. If the owner calls looking for it, WHPS will give him the callers contact info.

At 10:13 p.m., a driver reported he parked his semi-truck at the loading dock in the 5400 block of Highway 12 in Maple Plain. The driver set six tire chains and five aluminum load locks against the building and went to church. Upon returning, he found the items missing/stolen. He did not think someone would have moved the items and he had not checked the building or his trailer. Police and the driver checked inside the building and the trailer and found the missing items inside his trailer. It was determined the items were put back in his trailer by another employee.