Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF MINNETRISTA

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MINNESOTA ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

HALSTEAD DRIVE STREET IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

CITY PROJECT NO. 01-16

S.A.P. 243-101-001

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received by the City of Minnetrista at the office of the City Administrator until 3:00 p.m. CDT, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at the City Hall located at 7701 County Road 110W, Minnetrista, Minnesota 55364, and will be publicly opened and read at said time and place by representatives of the City of Minnetrista. Said proposals for the furnishing of all labor and materials for construction of the following approximate quantities:

11,300 SY Bituminous Pavement Reclamation

2,070 LF Guard Rail and End Treatments

1,760 LF Concrete Curb and Gutter (all types)

2,610 SF 6 Concrete Walk

46,170 CY Excavation (all types)

17,920 CY Select Granular Borrow

7,360 CY Aggregate Base Class 5

10,100 TN Bituminous Paving (all mixes)

360 SF Modular Block Retaining Wall

870 LF 12 36 RCP Storm Sewer & CS Pipe Culverts

10 ACRE Restoration (seeding)

26,100 LF Striping (paint)

The bids must be submitted on the Proposal Forms provided in accordance with the Contract Documents, Plans, and Specifications as prepared by WSB & Associates, Inc., 477 Temperance Street, St. Paul, MN 55101, which are on file with the City Clerk of Minnetrista and may be seen at the office of the Consulting Engineers or at the office of the City Clerk.

Complete digital Proposal Forms, Plans, and Specifications for use by contractors submitting a bid are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for a nonrefundable fee of $30.00 (including the current City General Specifications) by inputting Quest project #5139750 on the websites Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.

An optional paper set of Proposal Forms, Plans, and Specifications may be obtained from the Consulting Engineers, WSB & Associates, Inc., 477 Temperance Street, St. Paul, MN 55101, for a nonrefundable fee of $75.00 per set, check payable to WSB & Associates, Inc., which includes $25.00 for a copy of the current City of Minnetrista General Specifications and Standard Detail Plates for Street and Utility Construction (updated in January 2016). Potential bidders will be required to purchase a copy of the current City of Minnetrista General Specifications. If you already have the current City General Specifications (dated January 2016), the project-specific plans and specifications can be purchased for a nonrefundable fee of $50.00.

No bids will be considered unless sealed and filed with the City Administrator of Minnetrista and accompanied by a cash deposit, cashiers check, or certified check, or bid bond made payable to the City of Minnetrista for five percent (5%) of the amount bid, to be forfeited as liquidated damages in the event that the bid be accepted and the bidder fail to enter promptly into a written contract and furnish the required bond.

The provisions of Minn. Stat. 16C.285 Responsible Contractor are imposed as a requirement of this contract. All bidders and persons or companies providing a response/submission to the Advertisement for Bids/RFP of the City shall comply with the provisions of the statute.

No bids may be withdrawn for a period of ninety (90) days from the date of opening of bids. The City of Minnetrista reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

DATED: May 15, 2017 BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

/s/ Mike Barone

City Administrator

Minnetrista, MN

Published in

The Laker

May 20, 27, 2017

690291

http://lakerpioneer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/05/690291-1.pdf